Zoe Lucas

Real Name: Rebecca Lucas

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 115 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 2, 1992

From: Portsmouth, Hampshire (England)

Pro Debut: June 27, 2015

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Split Leg Drop



Biography

– June 27, 2015, Lucas debuted in a losing effort to Jamie Hayter at RevPro Contenders 11.

– May 28, 2016, Lucas competed in the EVE Queen of the Ring Tournament.

– October 26th, Lucas won and lost the BEST 24/7 365 Open Challenge Title.

– February 4, 2017, Lucas would debut for Stardom and defeat Hiromi Mimura.

– April 22nd, Lucas challenged Bobbi Tyler for the PWP Women’s Title.

– May 14th, Lucas competed in a 3-Way for the PWP Women’s Title.

– June 3rd, Lucas competed in the BEW International Grand Prix ’17.

– October 8th, Lucas challenged Ayesha Raymond for the WWW Women’s Title.

– October 28th, Lucas challenged Dominita for the FFW Women’s Title.

– January 7, 2018, Lucas would lose to Deonna Purrazzo in the Semi Finals of the RevPro British Women’s Title Tournament.

– April 14th, Lucas would defeat Leva Bates on SHIMMER.

– April 15th, Lucas would challenge Shazza McKenzie for the Heart of SHIMMER title.

– July 22nd, Lucas challenged Xia Brookside for the IPW:UK Women’s Title.

– July 28th, Lucas challenged Jamie Hayter for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title.

– August 26th, Lucas challenged Bea Priestley for the Defiant Women’s Title.

– October 21st, Lucas defeated Ashley Vox at SHIMMER.

– December 2nd, Lucas would defeat Jamie Hayter for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title.

– January 5, 2019, Lucas competed in the RevPro Queen of the Ring Tournament ’19.

– January 11th, Lucas would retain the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title against Yuu.

– February 15th, Lucas would retain the title against Bea Priestley.

– March 23rd, Lucas defeated Melanie Price for the Ironfist Women’s Title.

– March 29th, Lucas won the RISE of the Contenders Rumble and then defeated Kylie Rae in a No Ropes Match for the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– April 28th, Lucas would retain the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title against Charli Evans.

– May 5th, Lucas would defend the title against Jamie Hayter.

– May 17th, Lucas retained the Phoenix of RISE Title against Aerial Monroe.

– May 18th, Lucas would defend the title against Delmi Exo.

– June 2nd, Lucas would retain the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title against Seleziya Sparx.

– July 20th, Lucas would challenge Utami Hayashishita for the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title.

– August 10th, Lucas lost the Phoenix of RISE Title to Big Swole.

– September 21st, Lucas would lose the Ironfist Women’s Title to Gisele Shaw in a 3-Way.

– October 20th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Lucas & Bobbi Tyler) competed in the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’19 (Block B).

– December 29th, Lucas would retain the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title against Maddison Miles.

– January 10, 2020, Lucas would defend the title against Gisele Shaw.