Worlds Collide 2020 live on WWE Network tonight

Live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, WWE presents Worlds Collide tonight exclusively on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

The Undisputed Era vs Imperium in an eight-man tag team match; Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm for the NXT title; Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs Tyler Bate and Trent Seven; Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor; Angel Garza vs Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs Jordan Devlin vs Travis Banks in a fatal four-way match for the NXT Cruiserweight title; and Mia Yim vs Kay Lee Ray in the pre-show match.

The Worlds Collide pre-show will kick off at 6:30PM ET and will stream live on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd will be hosting the show.

Note: Marc Middleton will be providing live coverage of tonight’s show!