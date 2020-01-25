WALTER on Lesnar: “I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet”

“I will go in the Royal Rumble second, I don’t care. I respect the guy because I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet right now. The number one, work the least amount of time for everybody else, do your own thing… perfect. I like how everybody else hates him for that because they’re just jealous that they are not as smart as him, right? So yeah, of course. I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar. He is one of my favorite wrestlers too, I think he is very skilled, very athletic. And yeah, that’s a good mind for wrestling. And yeah, obviously, I focus on definitely him being one of the matches I really want to do.”

source: Mirror