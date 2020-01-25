Match of the Year
2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Match of the Year
Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York) (31%, 115 Votes)
Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes (Double or Nothing) (20%, 76 Votes)
NXT War Games (14%, 51 Votes)
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (11%, 41 Votes)
Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan (Slammiversary) (8%, 30 Votes)
WALTER vs. Tyler Bate (NXT TakeOver Cardiff) (5%, 19 Votes)
Omega vs. Tanahashi (NJPW WrestleKingdom 13) (4%, 16 Votes)
Okada vs. Ospreay (NJPW G1 Climax) (4%, 15 Votes)
Young Bucks vs Lucha Brothers (All Out) (2%, 9 Votes)
Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven (60 minute draw) (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 376
PAST WINNERS…
2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution
2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)
2015: Nakamura vs. Ibushi – NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 9
2014: Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover R Evolution)