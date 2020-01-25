2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Match of the Year

Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York) (31%, 115 Votes)

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes (Double or Nothing) (20%, 76 Votes)

NXT War Games (14%, 51 Votes)

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (11%, 41 Votes)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan (Slammiversary) (8%, 30 Votes)

WALTER vs. Tyler Bate (NXT TakeOver Cardiff) (5%, 19 Votes)

Omega vs. Tanahashi (NJPW WrestleKingdom 13) (4%, 16 Votes)

Okada vs. Ospreay (NJPW G1 Climax) (4%, 15 Votes)

Young Bucks vs Lucha Brothers (All Out) (2%, 9 Votes)

Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven (60 minute draw) (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 376

PAST WINNERS…

2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution

2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

2015: Nakamura vs. Ibushi – NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 9

2014: Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover R Evolution)