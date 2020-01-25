Worlds Collide

– The WWE Worlds Collide Pre-show opens live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd. Charly plugs the WWE Network and sends us to a video package for tonight’s Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era main event. We see both teams walking through the backstage area of the Toyota Center. Charly talks about how big and impressive WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER is. She also asks if Roderick Strong losing the NXT North American Title to Keith Lee will be a problem. Sam continues to play the jerk and Shepherd knocks him some. Charly sends us to the ring for tonight’s pre-show match.

Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray

We go right to the ring and out comes Mia Yim first. Tom Phillips is at ringside with Nigel McGuinness on commentary. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray is out next for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Yim unloads, knocking Ray into the corner. Yim with a big cannonball for a close 2 count. They go back and forth now. Ray hits a big tornado DDT out of the corner for a 2 count as fans do dueling chants. Ray drives Yim down face-first into the mat for another 2 count.

Ray ends up taking Yim to the corner for more offense. Ray with a big chop after the referee warns her. Yim comes fighting out of the corner but Ray drops her with a big superkick for a 2 count. Yim mounts a comeback and nails a big tornado DDT of her own. Yim back-drops Ray and she goes to the floor to regroup. Yim runs the ropes and hits a big suicide dive. Yim brings it back in but Ray superkicks her back to the floor. Ray leaps to the top and flies out, taking Yim down on the floor for a big pop.

Ray brings it back in as fans chant “NXT!” now. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. More back and forth as both look to mount offense. Ray hits Eat Defeat in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. They tangle in the middle of the ring again. Yim counters a hurricanrana and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Yim comes back and hits a big Destroyer but Ray still kicks out. Yim shows some frustration now.

Ray rolls Yim into a 2 count. Yim sells a neck injury. They trade a few roll-ups on the mat now, but Ray gets the pin to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, Ray immediately goes to the floor to recover. The referee hands her the title as her music hits. We go to replays as Yim looks on from the ring. Yim greets some fans at ringside and makes her exit.

– Charly talks up NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. We see all three members of Moustache Mountain backstage walking. We also see Tommaso Ciampa warming up. Charly sends us to a video package on tonight’s DIY vs. Moustache Mountain match. The panel discusses the match and the rest of tonight’s show to wrap the pre-show.

– The 2020 WWE Worlds Collide event opens up with a video package for tonight’s show.

– We’re live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s standing at ringside with Nigel McGuinness as the fans do the “NXT!” chant.

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov

It’s time for the opener as Finn Balor makes his way out to a pop as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Ilja Dragunov is out next for our first NXT vs. NXT UK match.

The bell rings and they lock up. They tangle and go to the mat for more. They break and lock back up. Balor takes Dragunov down with a headlock. Dragunov turns it around. Dragunov ends up hitting a crossbody for a quick pin attempt. Dragunov taunts Balor in the middle of the ring and tells him to bring it. Dragunov with a shot to the mouth. They go at it and Balor rolls through, then slaps Dragunov in the mouth. Balor sends Dragunov to the floor and nails a big running dropkick through the ropes.

Balor brings it back into the ring and chops Dragunov in the corner. Dragunov counters and drops Balor. Dragunov hits a big senton for a 2 count. Dragunov keeps Balor grounded now. Balor ends up on the floor for a breather and Dragunov puts on the brakes when charging. Dragunov goes on and leaps out, taking Balor down. Dragunov brings it back into the ring but Balor rolls right back out. Dragunov goes back to the top for a double ax handle to the floor but Balor moves and Dragunov lands hard.

Balor with boots to the face as the referee counts them. Balor brings Dragunov back into the ring and nails a dropkick to the back of the head for a 2 count. Balor keeps Dragunov grounded now. Balor slams Dragunov back to the mat and covers for a 2 count. Balor with boots to keep Dragunov down as the referee warns him. Balor gets back in the face of the referee and then stomps away on Dragunov for a pop as the referee backs him off.

Balor keeps control and delivers more chops. Balor grounds Dragunov now. Dragunov fights up but Balor goes for a suplex. Dragunov counters and hits one of his own for a pop. Dragunov with a running knee to the face in the corner. Dragunov keeps control and levels Balor. Dragunov yells out for some boos. Dragunov with a clothesline in the corner. Dragunov exposes the knee and nails a knee drop to the throat from the second rope. Balor still kicks out at 2.

Dragunov with strikes to the neck, then knee strikes. Balor takes him down but ends up getting dropped with another big knee for a 2 count. Dragunov scoops Balor but Balor slides out and hits a double stomp to the mat. Dragunov tells Balor to bring it now, while on his knees. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Balor with a chop. Dragunov with a kick to the head. More back and forth. Balor goes for 1916 but it’s blocked. Balor drops Dragunov with the elbow across the throat. Balor with a Slingblade from the corner. Balor runs into a kick to the face. Dragunov with a huge dead-lift German suplex for a 2 count. Dragunov comes back with a big clothesline. Balor goes out but Dragunov leaps from the top and takes him down on the floor.

Dragunov brings Balor back into the ring. Dragunov goes to the top with a Coast 2 Coast for a close 2 count. Balor is bleeding from his nose now. Dragunov goes to the top for a big senton but Balor gets his knees up. Balor with a running dropkick into the corner. Fans pop as Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace. The pop continues as Balor nails 1916 in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall and walks around the ring, looking out at the crowd, as his music hits. We go to replays. Balor poses in the corner and wipes the blood from his nose, then points out at the crowd as the referee checks on Dragunov.

– We see Toni Storm backstage warming up after a break.

– Cathy Kelley is in the crowd with The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson. The BroserWeights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, are also a few seats over. Cathy reveals that the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals on Wednesday will earn a title shot at “Takeover: Portland” next month. Cathy gets comments from both teams as they trade shots.

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Angel Garza

We go to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way and out first comes Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin are out representing NXT UK. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza is out with his newly-redesigned title belt. We get formal ring introductions before the match. Fans chant for Garza before the bell hits.

The bell rings and they all size each other up. Garza gets sent out as the others go at it. Garza comes back in but Devlin nails a big backbreaker for a 2 count. Devlin kicks Banks but misses Scott. Scott fights them both off. Scott with a Flatliner on Devlin. Garza comes over to attack Scott but Scott dropkicks him. Fans pop as Scott stands tall by himself.

Devlin sends Scott out and nails a moonsault from the apron to the floor but Scott catches him and drives him into the floor. Banks with a kick from the apron. Garza runs and leaps over Banks, taking Scott down on the floor. Banks with a double stomp to the chest of Garza. Banks works over Scott and Devlin on the outside. Scott fights back but Banks beats him down. Banks brings Scott back into the ring and nails a stiff kick. Garza comes in but Banks kicks both of them several times. Scott kicks but Banks ducks and it connects with Garza. Banks with a big German suplex to Scott. Banks takes turns on Garza and Scott in the corners. Scott with a cannonball to Garza. Banks runs the ropes and dives out, taking Devlin down on the floor. Banks takes Scott and Garza down in the corner again. Devlin comes in but Banks launches him into the corner on top of Garza and Scott. Banks continues to dominate.

More back and forth now. Devlin nails a huge tornado DDT on Scott out of a counter. All four competitors are down in the middle of the ring now. Garza and Scott exchange slaps. Banks and Devlin trade strikes from their knees as well. Garza fights off all three challengers for a pop. Garza snatches his pants off for another pop, revealing the trunks. Garza has both UK challengers lifted up as Scott comes off the top to knock all three down. This turns into Garza pinning Devlin for a 2 count.

Garza and Scott trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Scott drops Garza into a big knee to the face. Devlin dropkicks Scott as he goes for a House Call. Banks drops Devlin with a big Destroyer as fans pop. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Banks goes to the top but Garza shoves him off to the floor. Garza goes to the top. Scott climbs up with him and they trade shots. Everyone but Banks is up top now. Devlin brings Garza and Scott to the mat. Banks follows up with a Slice of Heaven and a Kiwi Crusher to Devlin for a close 2 count.

Banks and Scott trade big shots now. Scott catches Banks with a big sitdown powerbomb out of the corner for a 2 count. Garza ends up hitting a big dropkick off the top as Banks is on Scott’s shoulders. Garza follows up with a Wing Clipper on Scott but Devlin breaks it up with a headbutt. More back and forth now. Devlin drives Scott into the mat and Garza goes to break the pin up but he doesn’t make it. It looks like that may not have been the finish, but Devlin gets the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Jordan Devlin

– After the match, the crowd goes wild as Devlin takes the title and celebrates. We go to replays. Devlin takes the mic at ringside and cuts a promo on how he told everyone he is the best. Devlin goes on and leaves with the title in the air.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage warming up.

– NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is shown at ringside with his girlfriend, Mia Yim.

– We see The Robert Stone Brand make their way to seats at ringside. Stone and Chelsea Green take their seats to watch part of the show.

– We get a video package for the next match.

DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tyler Bate and Trent Seven of Moustache Mountain. Out next comes DIY to a big pop – Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Gargano and Bate start things off. Back and forth in the middle of the ring. Gargano takes Bate down by his arm as fans do dueling chants. They break and show each other up. They lock back up and trade holds. Gargano takes Bate down again. Gargano keeps Bate grounded as he tries to fight free. Bate comes up with a suplex attempt but Gargano hangs on. Bate counters a hurricanrana attempt. They tangle some more and Gargano blocks the Tyler Driver 97. More quick back and forth action that Nigel says is too fast to call.

Bate catches a kick and taunts Gargano. Gargano taunts back and Bate gently puts Gargano’s leg back down. Fans cheer them on. Gargano and Bate shake hands in the middle of the ring. They play to the crowd and tease tags to their partners now. Ciampa and Seven tag in for another pop.

Fans chant “Daddy’s home!” for Ciampa now. Seven grabs for Ciampa’s beard and taunts him. They do some comedy with their facial hair now. Ciampa flexes his muscles. Seven offers his hand for a shake and they shake. They lock up and go at it. Ciampa drops Seven with a shoulder. Back and forth on the mat now as they trade counters. They lock up again and break. Bate tags in and does some more comedy posing and taunting with Ciampa. As Nigel says, this isn’t a bodybuilding competition. They lock up for a test of strength now. Bate gets the upperhand but Ciampa comes back and brings him to his knees. More back and forth and bad comedy and stalling between the two.

Ciampa finally rocks Bate in the mouth and knocks Seven off the apron. Ciampa sends Bate out to the floor with a big knee. Gargano runs over and superkicks Seven back down. Ciampa launches Bate over the announce table. Gargano launches Seven over the announce table. Fans cheer DIY on as they pat themselves on the back. Fans chant “DIY!” now. Ciampa brings Bate back into the ring and stomps on him. Ciampa stomps on Bate’s arm and keeps him down. Gargano tags in for the double team in the corner. Gargano takes Bate down and kicks him in the back of the head for a 2 count.

Ciampa tags back in for a double team, then chops Bate to the mat. Ciampa keeps control and taunts Seven as Seven swings at him from the apron. Ciampa takes Bate to the mat and keeps him grounded. Bate fights free from a hold but Ciampa stops the tag, keeping Bate grounded. Bate counters and makes the tag. Seven drops Ciampa on his face, then rocks Gargano with chops as he runs in. Seven with a big DDT to Gargano. Seven continues fighting both opponents off. Seven powerbombs Ciampa for a 2 count. Seven comes right back with a lariat to Ciampa for another close 2 count. Ciampa blocks Seven and drops him with a big knee to the face. Ciampa reaches for a tag as does Seven.

Bate and Gargano tag in. Gargano unloads on both opponents, dropping them both at the same time for a pop. Gargano chops Bate in the corner a few times. Bate sends him to the corner but Gargano hits the slingshot Spear for a close 2 count. Bate rolls to the floor for a breather. Gargano runs the ropes but Seven holds his leg. Ciampa rocks Seven. Ciampa sends Bate back to the floor with a knee to the face. Gargano runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Bate. Gargano brings it back in with a big DDT on Bate for a 2 count as Ciampa took care of Seven. Ciampa tags in for the double team to Bate. Gargano ends up dumped to the floor. Bate fights Ciampa off now. Bate flies off the top with an uppercut but Ciampa knees him in mid-air.

Ciampa and Bate tangle some more now. Bate with a big clothesline. Bate with the Tyler Driver 97 in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Seven comes in and nails Ciampa but Gargano drops him. Ciampa and Bate trade pin attempts as fans cheer the on. Fans chant “NXT!” now as all four competitors are down on the mat. Fans do dueling chants as Bate and Gargano trade strikes and more offense. Bate catches Gargano in the corner and hits an Exploder suplex. Gargano’s knees prevent a Shooting Star Press. More offense between Bate and Gargano now. Gargano drops Bate into the GargaNo Escape in the middle of the ring. Seven comes in but Ciampa blocks the Spear and drops him into an armbar. Fans pop as both submissions are locked in.

Seven and Bate power up with their opponents on their shoulders, spinning them around. DIY is dropped to the mat. Gargano is double teamed into the mat. Bate covers for a 2 count. Gargano fights off a double team and Bate accidentally drops Seven. Ciampa comes in and waits with Gargano while Bate recovers. Seven covers Bate to protect him. DIY charges but Bate and Seven rock them in the face. Moustache Mountain hits the big knee-assisted Burning Hammer but Ciampa kicks out at 2. Seven can’t believe it. Seven and Bate with another big double team to Ciampa. Seven holds Ciampa down as Bate comes off the top but it backfires and Bate lands on his partner. Ciampa with a 2 count on Seven. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring and trade shots now. Ciampa knocks Bate to the floor but Seven hits a German on him. More back and forth. Bate springboards in from the apron and flies at DIY but eats two superkicks at the same time instead, ending up on the floor. DIY hits the big Meeting In the middle on Seven as he gets up in the middle of the ring. Ciampa covers Seven for the pin to win.

Winners: DIY

– After the match, the music hits as fans cheer DIY on. They stand tall together as we go to replays. Bate and Seven recover on the mat as Ciampa and Gargano look on, getting fans to clap for Moustache Mountain. The music stops and fans cheer the two teams on. DIY offers their hands for shakes. The two teams shake on it and embrace as the cheers continue. DIY’s music starts back up as all four competitors raise their arms in the middle of the ring. Seven and Bate head to the back as Ciampa and Gargano play to the crowd.

– Back from a break and we see Imperium backstage warming up for the main event.

– Mercedes Martinez is shown at ringside. Dakota Kai is also shown at ringside. Tegan Nox suddenly flies out of nowhere and beats Kai down. Security tries to break them up but they keep going at it. Nox knocks Kai into the ringside area as the brawl continues. Security pulls them apart and fans boo.

– The announcers send us to a video package for the next match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from the video and we see Bianca Belair at ringside. She will face the winner of this match at “Takeover: Portland” next month. Toni Storm is out, as is NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Back and forth to start the match. They trade strikes and Ripley rocks Storm with a big chop to the chest. Storm smiles some and Ripley levels her with a clothesline. Ripley drops Storm with a big kick into the corner next. Ripley with shoulder thrusts into the corner. Storm counters and sends Ripley into the bottom turnbuckle. Ripley lands hard on the back of her head and the referee checks on her.

Storm takes control now and drops Ripley with a big suplex for a 2 count. Storm with a STF in the middle of the ring. Ripley crawls to the bottom rope to finally break the hold. Storm fires right back and beats her down. Storm with big chops on their feet now. Storm nails a DDT in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Storm keeps Ripley grounded now as fans do dueling chants.

Storm keeps control but Ripley starts fighting back on her feet now. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Ripley gets the upperhand and drops Storm with a clothesline, and another. Storm blocks a shot but Ripley rocks her with knees. Ripley takes Storm down and nails a big running boot to the head. Ripley rocks Storm into the corner with a jumping pump kick. Ripley ends up applying the standing Cloverleaf submission now as the referee checks on Storm.

Storm finally gets free and fights back. Ripley fights Storm Zero off. They trade counters. Storm with a big German suplex for a close 2 count. Ripley connects with a big kick, then a standing dropkick to bring Storm back down. Storm comes back with a big headbutt. Storm comes off the top with a Frogsplash but misses as Ripley counters. Ripley comes back with the Riptide for the pin to retain.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall with her title as the music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Bianca Belair in the crowd, taunting Ripley. Ripley poses in the corner and taunts back at her.

– Tom sends us to backstage footage of Finn Balor attacking Johnny Gargano during a backstage interview. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven broke the fight up but Balor snapped, and had words with Bate as NXT General Manager William Regal watched. Tom and Nigel hype the Balor vs. Gargano match at the upcoming “Takeover: Portland” event.

– The announcers send us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes The Undisputed Era – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. Out next comes Imperium – NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, and Alexander Wolfe. Imperium poses in the ring as they usually do, while The Undisputed Era watches from their corner.

Aichner starts off with O’Reilly and they go at it. Aichner sends O’Reilly down immediately. Aichner keeps control and slams O’Reilly again. They go at it again and O’Reilly brings Aichner down into an armbar. Aichner gets the bottom rope to quickly break a leg lock. Aichner kicks O’Reilly in the face as they continue to brawl. Aichner with a big chop in the corner. O’Reilly with a big chop of his own. O’Reilly unloads with strikes in the corner now. Aichner powerslams O’Reilly and in comes Barthel.

Barthel and Aichner double team O’Reilly for a quick pin attempt. Barthel blocks kicks and strikes O’Reilly in the face. Strong comes in and they double team Barthel. Strong covers for a 2 count. Barthel rocks Strong into the corner and in comes Wolfe. Wolfe takes Strong down and Barthel nails a big uppercut. Wolfe covers for 2. Wolfe works Strong over in the corner now. Strong with forearms to Wolfe, sending him into their corner. Fish tags in and they double team Wolfe face-first into the mat. More offense and a close 2 count for Fish. The referee mounts Wolfe and checks him as he may be knocked out. The referee backs Fish off and calls for a medic to check on Wolfe. We go to a replay as referee Drake Wuertz sends Fish back to his corner.

WALTER tags in and takes Cole down as he also comes in. Wolfe is being evaluated at ringside it appears. Cole rocks WALTER but WALTER launches him in the corner. Cole comes back with kicks but one is blocked. Cole calls Fish in to help but WALTER drops him. Cole beats WALTER into the corner. Cole beats WALTER down in the corner and in comes Strong for more. WALTER levels Strong with a huge boot through the air. WALTER takes Strong to their corner and in comes Aichner to take over. Aichner drops Strong and poses over him.

Tom says Wolfe has been taken away from the ringside area by medics and this is now a 4 vs. 3 match. Strong fights off Barthel as he comes in. Strong unloads with forearms but Barthel keeps fighting. Cole tags in and kicks Barthel’s knee out, saving Strong from a powerbomb. Cole unloads on Barthel with strikes now. Cole drags Barthel to their corner and drops right hands on him. Cole keeps Barthel in the corner and tags in Fish for the double team. Fish unloads on Barthel in the corner. O’Reilly with a quick tag as they keep the offense going on Barthel.

Strong comes back in for more double teaming on Barthel. WALTER comes through the ropes but the referee stops him. Strong taunts WALTER. Barthel continues to get double teamed off quick tags in the corner as fans do dueling chants now – “WALTER, Undisputed!” Cole keeps Barthel grounded now. Cole with a big backbreaker for another 2 count. O’Reilly comes back in and takes Barthel down, hitting him with elbows and knees. O’Reilly with a running knee to the ribs while Barthel is down. O’Reilly charges with a kick to WALTER on the apron but it doesn’t connect all the way. This leads to Barthel dropping O’Reilly with a side Russian leg sweep.

WALTER tags in and runs wild on all of his opponents, going to work on O’Reilly and knocking others off the apron. O’Reilly fights WALTER but WALTER nails a huge German suplex. WALTER clubs O’Reilly back down. O’Reilly catches WALTER in a choke and body scissors. WALTER fights him off but Strong comes in. WALTER launches both men at the same time for a big pop. Barthel and Aichner double team O’Reilly with a jumping DDT as Barthel is legal now. Barthel drops O’Reilly and covers for a 2 count. Barthel talks trash and tags in Aichner for another quick double team. Aichner with a Butterfly suplex to O’Reilly for a close 2 count. Aichner keeps O’Reilly grounded now.

WALTER tags back in and continues the offense on O’Reilly. WALTER slams O’Reilly and flies at him with a big seated senton in the middle of the ring. WALTER with big chops in the corner. O’Reilly fights back and swings for the others on the apron but WALTER levels him with a huge chop for a close 2 count. Aichner and Barthel double team O’Reilly again. Barthel with an ankle lock on O’Reilly. He fights free and in comes WALTER. Strong tags in and goes to work on WALTER, also knocking others off the apron. Strong and WALTER trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now as fans get behind them. WALTER finally levels Strong with a huge clothesline and fans pop. WALTER goes for a powerbomb but Strong slides out and nails a big knee. Strong drops WALTER with a big kick. Aichner comes in but Strong powerbombs him for a 2 count. Aichner is locked in the StrongHold now. Aichner gets free and fights Strong off, with kicks and punches. Strong drops Aichner. Fish and Barthel tag in. Fish fights off Aichner and Barthel. Aichner with a Spinebuster and Barthel with a big kick. Barthel drops Fish again for a close 2 count off the double team.

The WWE Network feed goes out for a second but comes back to Cole dropping Barthel with an enziguri. Cole drops Barthel over his knee but WALTER breaks the pin up. Strong, Fish and O’Reilly triple team WALTER now, beating him down into the corner. WALTER gets dumped to the floor. Strong, Fish and O’Reilly clear the main announce table now. WALTER fights them off. WALTER grabs Strong and tries to powerbomb him through the table but O’Reilly kicks WALTER’s leg out. WALTER keeps fighting all three off, sending Fish head-first into the ring post. Fans chant for WALTER as he clears off the other announce table. WALTER places O’Reilly on top of the table and climbs up with him. Fish makes the save by kicking his knee. Strong comes up on the table with WALTER. Strong does a big Olympic slam from one announce table to the other, putting WALTER through it. Fans go wild. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now.

Barthel fights Cole off in the ring now, nailing a German and an uppercut. O’Reilly comes in but Aichner and Barthel double team him. Aichner with a big Brainbuster to O’Reilly. Barthel slams Strong back. Cole superkicks Barthel down. Cole with more offense to Barthel and Aichner, superkicking Aichner out of the air as he springboards in. Cole covers Barthel for another very close 2 count after dropping him over the knee. Fans chant for WALTER but he’s still down on the outside. Strong and Cole double team Barthel now. Strong covers for a 2 count. Aichner saves Barthel from a double team by the champs but they get the upperhand. The champs work on Barthel’s leg now with a double team. O’Reilly comes off the top and nails Barthel’s hurt knee, then applies the leg hook. The referee checks on Barthel as he reaches for a rope but he’s in the middle of the ring. He finally breaks it. Aichner follows up with a big moonsault to O’Reilly. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Strong and Fish double team Aichner at ringside now. WALTER is back on the apron as fans pop. He reaches for a tag. Barthel fights O’Reilly off. Cole stops Barthel from tagging but Barthel drops him. WALTER tags in as fans pop. WALTER chops Cole to the mat and then O’Reilly to the back. WALTER drops Fish next. Cole superkicks WALTER, then nails him with a knee. Cole charges but WALTER chops him down. WALTER drops Strong on the apron. WALTER brings Strong in and powerbombs him. WALTER goes to the top and hits a huge Frogsplash on Strong. Cole makes the save and nails the big knee to WALTER for a close 2 count as the pin is broken up by Imperium. Fans with another “NXT!” chant now.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring, 4 on 3. They start brawling in the middle of the ring. WALTER has a Sleeper on Cole but O’Reilly jumps on WALTER’s back with a Sleeper of his own. WALTER goes down after a big knee. Barthel drops O’Reilly and Cole on the outside. Strong runs and leaps out, taking Barthel down on the outside. Fish is left alone in the ring with WALTER as they try to get up. Aichner runs and leaps to the top, then flies out to the floor on the others. Fish goes for a moonsault on WALTER but misses. WALTER with a big dropkick to Fish. WALTER powerbombs Fish in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium’s music hits as fans start chanting for WALTER. WALTER grabs the NXT UK Title belt and embraces his partners as we go to replays. WALTER, Barthel and Aichner stand tall in the middle of the ring and pose as we see The Undisputed Era recovering out on the floor. The announcers send us to a video package with highlights from tonight’s show. We come back to the three members of Imperium posing at the entrance, under their name, as the lights go down on them. Worlds Collide goes off the air.

