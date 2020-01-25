Jack Starz

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 172 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Leicester, England

Pro Debut: October 31, 2012

Trained By: Robbie Brookside, Thunder & Danny Collins

Finishing Move: Spinning Neckbreaker

Biography

– Starz started out wrestling for promotions like PWF, SWA, LCW, Legacy & EWP within his first few years in the business.

– While wrestling in LCW in 2014 & 2015 Starz teamed with Jimmy Meadows and feuded with the the Hunter Brothers (Lee & Jim).

– September 5, 2015, Starz won 3 rounds in the Legacy Gold & Glory Tournament to become the inaugural Legacy Wrestling British Title.

– February 6, 2016, Starz competed in the LCW Rumble ’16.

– February 13th, Starz challenged Kay Jutler for the CSF All-Nations Title.

– April 5th, Starz competed in the ASW Royal Rumble.

– November 27th, Starz challenged Jutler for the CSF All-Nations Title.

– March 3, 2017, The Star Talent (Starz & Chris Tyler) challenged The Bigger Picture (Robbie X & Marshall X) for the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles.

– December 3rd, The Star Talent win the titles in a 4-Way Elimination.

– January 14th, Starz competed in a 3-Way for the 4FW Junior Title.

– March 4th, Star Talent retain the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles against The Hunter Brothers.

– March 10th, Starz challenged Eddie Ryan for the CSF Real Wrestling Title.

– March 24th, Starz competed in the Kamikaze Pro Over the Top Rumble.

– March 31st, Starz challenged Tomas James Sky for the NBWA Cruiserweight Title.

– April 8th, Starz defended the Legacy British Title against White Tiger in a Two out of Three Falls Match.

– May 26th, The Star Talent lost the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles to Kay Jutler & Clint Margera in a no DQ.

– August 25th, Starz lost to Eddie Dennis on NXT UK.

– September 23rd, Starz retained the Legacy British Title against G-Wiz.

– October 14th, Starz lost to Joseph Conners on NXT UK.

– October 27th, Starz competed in the SWW Cheltenham Cup ’18.

– November 18th, Starz lost the Legacy British Title to G-Wiz.

– November 24th, Starz & Tucker lost to Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– December 21st, Starz defeated Marius Al-Ani for the EWP Junior Title.

– January 13, 2019, Starz lost to WALTER on NXT UK.

– February 23rd, Starz lost to Joseph Conners on NXT UK.

– April 19th, Starz lost to Ilja Dragunov on NXT UK.

– April 27th, Starz retained the EWP Junior Title.

– May 25th, Starz defended the title against Fast Time Moodo.

– June 15th, Starz lost to Alexander Wolfe on NXT UK.

– October 4th, Starz lost to Jordan Devlin on NXT UK.

– November 15th, Starz lost to A-Kid on NXT UK.

– November 16th, Starz lost to Ridge Holland on NXT UK.

– December 20th, Starz lost the EWP Junior Title to Cody Hall.

– January 18, 2020, Starz lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT UK.