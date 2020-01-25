Former WWE interviewer Todd Pettengill to be a guest on Rumble’s Watch Along show

Former WWE backstage interviewer Todd Pettengill will be making a return to the company tomorrow to be part of the Watch Along YouTube series during the Royal Rumble. Pettengill will be one of the many guests who will be dropping by throughout the broadcast.

Up until recently, Pettengill was a DJ for New York-based WPLJ 95.5 and now runs his own web-based show at HeyTodd.com. The 53-year-old worked for WWE between 1993 and 1997, first as a backstage interviewer and then as a host of several WWE shows including Mania, Blast-Off, LiveWire, and Action Zone. When he left WWE in 1997, Pettengill was replaced by Michael Cole.

In 2013, the New York native worked with WWE to host segments for the DVD release of The Best of In Your House compilation.