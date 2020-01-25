Early betting odds for the 2020 Royal Rumble

We’re just over 24 hours away from the Royal Rumble and just like every pay-per-view, we bring you the early odds for the show. Who will walk out victorious and a shot at the titles at WrestleMania?

Today we will take a look at the three of the top matches on the card – the men’s and women’s Rumble matches and the Universal title match.

In the men’s Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns is the favorite to win with his odds at 4/7. A Reigns win would mean another Reigns/Lesnar match, something that has been done quite a few times over the past few years. Drew McIntyre is second favorite with odds of 10/3 and CM Punk, who is highly unlikely to be part of the match, is at 4/1. The WWE champion himself Brock Lesnar – who is entering at number one – has odds of 13/2 and Cain Velasquez has the same odds to wrap up the top five.

Former NXT champion Shayna Baszler is the favorite to win the women’s match with her odds of 1/3 to go all the way. Ronda Rousey, who has not been seen since WrestleMania last year, has odds of 9/2 despite no confirmation that she will be in it. Charlotte Flair has odds of 13/2 in third, Sasha Banks is at 9/1, and another Superstar who is most likely not going to feature, Paige, is fifth with odds of 10/1.

In the Universal title match, Bray Wyatt is the favorite by a good margin right now with his odds at 1/6 to retain the title while Daniel Bryan is at 7/2 for the upset.