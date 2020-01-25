Dan Matha

Real Name: Daniel Louis Matha

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 290 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 6, 1988

From: Erie, Pennsylvania

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: February 2015

Trained By: Ohio Valley Wrestling

Finishing Move: Chokeslam Backbreaker

Biography

– Mak is most notably known as Dan Matha. He went by Dorian Mak while signed to the WWE.

– September 2015, Matha signed with WWE and reported to NXT.

– Upon starting with NXT, Matha mainly wrestled house shows for the brand.

– April 27, 2018, Matha made his main roster debut by competing in the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble.

– September 20th, Matha lost to Dominik Dijakovic on NXT (Dark Match).

– October 28th, Matha lost in a 4-Way to Adrian Alanis at EVOLVE.

– April 13, 2019, Matha challenged Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Title.

– May 3rd, Matha began teaming with Riddick Moss and garnered the name The Outliers.

– May 18th, The Outliers lost to The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) on NXT (Dark Match).

– June 15th, Matha began going by Dorian Mak.

– August 15th, The Outliers lost to Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on NXT (Dark Match).

– November 15th, The Outliers lost to The Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) on NXT UK.

– November 16th, The Outliers lost to Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter on NXT UK.

– November 20th, The Outliers lost to Mansoor & Raúl Mendoza on NXT (Dark Match).

– Mak was released by WWE on April 15, 2020.