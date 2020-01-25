Cezar Bononi
Real Name: Cezar Bononi
Height: 6’9″
Weight: 255 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 15, 1986
From: São Paulo, Brazil
Resides: Orlando, Florida
Pro Debut: 2004
Trained By: Bob Jr.
Finishing Move: Gutwrench Powerbomb
Biography
– Bononi played American Football for the São Paulo Storm in the Brazilian Football League.
– Before signing with the WWE, Cezar was known as V8 Big Block.
– November 14, 2014, V8 competed in the BWF Torneo Latinoamericano de Lucha Libre ’14.
– December 21st, Bad to the Bone (V8 & Insano Igor) competed in a 3-Way for the BWF Tag Team Titles.
– July 19, 2015, V8 defeated Sonico for the BWF Rei Do Ringue Title.
– September 7th, V8 retained the title against Sonico.
– In October, Bononi was announced as a member of new recruits for the WWE Performance Center and was placed under the NXT Banner.
– February 6, 2016, Bononi made his NXT debut by teaming with Kenneth Crawford in a losing effort to King Constantine & Thomas Kingdon.
– May 1st, Bononi vacated the BWF Rei Do Ringue Title due to signing with the WWE.
– January 5, 2017, Bononi & Adrian Jaoude lost to The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) on NXT (Dark Match).
– April 19th, Bononi made his TV debut on NXT but lost to Aleister Black.
– May 25th, Bononi defeated Andrade Almas on NXT.
– June 23rd, Bononi lost to No Way Jose on NXT.
– July 12th, Bononi lost to Velveteen Dream on NXT.
– August 24th, Bononi lost to Andrade Almas on NXT.
– September 14th, Bononi lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT.
– October 4th, Bononi lost to Velveteen Dream on NXT.
– January 4, 2018, Bononi lost to No Way Jose on NXT.
– February 2nd, Bononi lost to Adam Cole on NXT.
– August 23rd, Bononi & Adrian Jaoude lost to Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on NXT.
– March 13, 2019, Bononi & Adrian Jaoude lost to War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson) on NXT.
– May 1st, Bononi lost to Keith Lee on NXT.
– In April 2020, Bononi was released by WWE.