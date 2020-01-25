Cezar Bononi

Real Name: Cezar Bononi

Height: 6’9″

Weight: 255 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 15, 1986

From: São Paulo, Brazil

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: 2004

Trained By: Bob Jr.

Finishing Move: Gutwrench Powerbomb

Biography

– Bononi played American Football for the São Paulo Storm in the Brazilian Football League.

– Before signing with the WWE, Cezar was known as V8 Big Block.

– November 14, 2014, V8 competed in the BWF Torneo Latinoamericano de Lucha Libre ’14.

– December 21st, Bad to the Bone (V8 & Insano Igor) competed in a 3-Way for the BWF Tag Team Titles.

– July 19, 2015, V8 defeated Sonico for the BWF Rei Do Ringue Title.

– September 7th, V8 retained the title against Sonico.

– In October, Bononi was announced as a member of new recruits for the WWE Performance Center and was placed under the NXT Banner.

– February 6, 2016, Bononi made his NXT debut by teaming with Kenneth Crawford in a losing effort to King Constantine & Thomas Kingdon.

– May 1st, Bononi vacated the BWF Rei Do Ringue Title due to signing with the WWE.

– January 5, 2017, Bononi & Adrian Jaoude lost to The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) on NXT (Dark Match).

– April 19th, Bononi made his TV debut on NXT but lost to Aleister Black.

– May 25th, Bononi defeated Andrade Almas on NXT.

– June 23rd, Bononi lost to No Way Jose on NXT.

– July 12th, Bononi lost to Velveteen Dream on NXT.

– August 24th, Bononi lost to Andrade Almas on NXT.

– September 14th, Bononi lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT.

– October 4th, Bononi lost to Velveteen Dream on NXT.

– January 4, 2018, Bononi lost to No Way Jose on NXT.

– February 2nd, Bononi lost to Adam Cole on NXT.

– August 23rd, Bononi & Adrian Jaoude lost to Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on NXT.

– March 13, 2019, Bononi & Adrian Jaoude lost to War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson) on NXT.

– May 1st, Bononi lost to Keith Lee on NXT.

– In April 2020, Bononi was released by WWE.