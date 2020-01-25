Bayley Talks About Her Rage

Jan 25, 2020 - by James Walsh

Following her attack on Lacey Evans during last night’s edition of Smackdown, Bayley tweeted about her rage. You can check out that tweet below. 

Bayley wrote, “’Rage is a quiet thing Ooh, you think that you’ve tamed it But it’s just lying in wait Rage, is it in our veins? Feel it in my face when When I least expect it’ #simmer #SmackDownOnFox #RoyalRumble @yelyahwilliams” 

Bayley is scheduled to defend her Smackdown women’s title tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble against Lace Evans. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. 

