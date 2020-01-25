AEW’s New Jersey debut at the Prudential Center a massive success

Dave Meltzer is reporting that AEW’s debut at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, is looking like it will be an epic one as the company has already sold over 10,000 tickets.

Tickets for the March 25 Dynamite went on sale yesterday and were scooped up pretty quickly by AEW fans for the company’s debut in the state. Ticketmaster.com doesn’t have much tickets left as the near 20,000-seater arena is looking close to a sell out. Obviously, not all 20,000 seats will be used but even WWE has a hard time selling out for their television and pay-per-views in the same arena.

There are still tickets available in the $30 range which are in the upper section of the arena.