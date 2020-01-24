Home of AEW PPV Events in the UK, Stops Operations and Shuts Down

ITV Box Office, the home of AEW PPVs for the past year in the UK, has announced that they are shutting down and will not hold any more events.

The statement reads: “The ITV Box Office service has ceased as of 24th January 2020. There are no further plans to show any future events on this channel.”

PPV events are still available for fans in the country through FITE TV, as will Dynamite, which had been airing on ITV4. ITV4 is still active and Dynamite is still on the schedule.