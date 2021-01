We've got a BIG show this Tuesday at 11p ET as @WWERomanReigns, @XavierWoodsPhD, @WWEBigE, and @TrueKofi are joining #WWEBackstage from the site of #SBLIV in Miami, FL on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/NHfJukBvNx

— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 25, 2020