Former WWE Superstar Says 90% Of Main Roster Uses Marijuana

Fred Rosser used to be known as Darren Young in WWE. He spoke to Fightful and was quite open about the usage of marijuana and CBD in the WWE locker room.

Fred Rosser said it helped him get through long car rides with Titus O’Neil, Sheamus, and Mark Henry. 90% of the roster uses it in some form as well.

“90% of everyone. 90% of the locker room, I’m sure. Yeah,”

“I was a CBD user when I was on the roster. I’ve had concussions; I’ve been rocked several times. And when you have to go from city to city three hundred miles, I just couldn’t do it. So the CBD helped me out. It helped me out with my anxiety and car rides with Titus O’Neil and Sheamus and Mark Henry. But, I love those guys ‘cause those guys supported me when I came out. They made it a lot easier for me to walk into a locker room. So, yeah, I’m trying to get into the CBD world, baby.”