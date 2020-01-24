Aces and 8’s Returning for TNA Reunion PPV

BREAKING: @dlobrown75 and @mrkenanderson representing the Aces and 8s have been officially announced for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon! Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/IiMxVrSCpE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 24, 2020

Impact Wrestling have confirmed the first two names who will be participating during the TNA one night only return at WrestleMania weekend in Florida.

D’Lo Brown and Ken Anderson will be part of the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home event representing the Aces & Eights stable which they were a part of during their time with the company.

Brown has two stints with Impact, one between 2003 and 2004 and the other between 2009 and 2013. He served as an agent in his second stint there as well as an on-screen character, eventually revealing himself as the Vice President of Aces & Eights.

Anderson worked for the company between 2010 and 2016 and joined the Aces & Eights in late 2012. Ironically enough, Anderson was the one who disbanded the group after beating Bully Ray at Turning Point in 2013 where the stipulation was if Ray loses A&E would disband but if Anderson loses, he must leave.

The TNA special will be held at The Ritz Ybor City on April 3 as part of WrestleCon. It will air live on FITE TV.