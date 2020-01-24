Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon

WWE has posted a new video of Becky Lynch behind-the-scenes at WWE Backstage, in which she answers fan questions. Here are highlights:

On who she would want to feud with from NXT: “Good question. I think, so…there’s a wealth of potential down there. Obviously the one that’s sticking out is the current champion Rhea Ripley. I got a little bit of a taste of what it was like to be in the ring with her. Unfortunately Shayna Baszler interfered and we never got a finish to that match, obviously we all know who the winner would be, The Man, of course, of course. I think maybe there is room for that to continue down the road. And room for The Man to continue beating Shayna Baszler’s ass.”

On what she would change about Wrestlemania 35: “Charlotte Flair wouldn’t be in there.”

On if she would join Seth Rollins’ faction: “The Man stands alone. The Man is better on her own.”

On if she owes Stephanie McMahon a receipt for her interference in last year’s Wrestlemania: “Yes I do, I would love to have that match, I would love to have it. Stephanie, where are ya at? I keep calling for it. Just keep no-selling it. No-selling son of a gun, Stephanie.”