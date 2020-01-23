Tyler Bateman

Real Name: Cody Croslin

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 19, 1982

From: Moore, Oklahoma

Pro Debut: 2001

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: This is a Kill

Biography

– Bateman has been dubbed The Butcher & The Action City Saint.

– June 14, 2002, Bateman defeated John Allen for the TCW Cruiserweight Title.

– August 2nd, Bateman defended the title against Zane Morris.

– August 23rd, Bateman retained the title against Chance Romance.

– Bateman would soon lose the title to Samir.

– 2004, Bateman would defeat Viper for the MSWA Tri State Title.

– November 18, 2004, Bateman retained the title against John O’Malley.

– January 22, 2005, Bateman won the IZW Impact Division Title in a 4-Way Elimination.

– February 19th, Bateman would lose the MSWA Tri State Title to John O’Malley.

– May 13th, Bateman defended the IZW Impact Division Title against Brad Michaels.

– May 14th, Bateman would retain the title against Angel Williams.

– July 23rd, Bateman defeated John O’Malley for the MSWA Tri State Title.

– August 6th, Bateman would retain the title against The Devil Man.

– October 22nd, Bateman would lose the title to The Lone Shining Star.

– November 19th, Bateman defended the IZW Impact Division Title against Ryan Davidson.

– January 14, 2006, Bateman would retain the title against Julian Wolf.

– February 18th, Bateman would lose the title to Ryan Davidson.

– April 23rd, Bateman defeated Seth Allen for the MSWA Mid-South Cruiserweight Title.

– June 4th, Bateman would retain the title against Cody Jones.

– July 2nd, Bateman retained the title against Shawn Matthews III.

– August 27th, Bateman defeated AWOL for the MSWA Tri State Title.

– October 8th, Bateman lost the MSWA Mid-South Cruiserweight Title to Cody Jones.

– February 17, 2007, Bateman defeated The Outlaw for the MSWA Oklahoma Title.

– February 25th, Bateman would retain the title against Brad Michaels.

– March 25th, Bateman defended the title against Mr. Mid South #4.

– April 15th, Bateman defended the title in a 3-Way.

– April 21st, Team Shenanigans (Bateman & Kenny Campbell) defeated The Re-Gex (Mace & Seth Shai) for the IZW Tag Team Titles.

– April 29th, Bateman would lose the MSWA Oklahoma Title to Aaron Neil in a 3-Way.

– October 20th, Team Shenanigans defended the IZW Tag Team Titles 5x before losing them to Impact Inc. (John Zorthos & Bernie Donderwitz) in a Table Match.

– July 19, 2008, Violence Unlimited (Bateman & Funny Bone) defeated Nikki & Biggie Biggz for the vacant EPIC WAR Tag Team Titles.

– July 4, 2009, Bateman competed in a 3-Way for the EPIC WAR Title.

– September 27th, Bateman competed in a 7-Way for the NAW Elimination X Title.

– November 28th, Bateman competed in a 6-Way for the NAW Elimination X Title.

– April 18, 2010, Violence Unlimited defeated Jason Watts & Chimaera for the IWL Tag Team Titles.

– December 10th, Violence Unlimited retained the titles against Todd Chandler & Ruben Iglesias.

– February 25, 2011, Violence Unlimited lost the titles to The Mixtape Kings (Jerome Robinson & Jacob Diez).

– December 16th, Bateman challenged Famous B for the IWL Anarchy Title.

– March 3, 2012, Violence Unlimited competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the NWPW Tag Team Titles.

– March 31st, Bateman challenged Rico Dynamite for the BPW Title.

– September 8th, Bateman competed in a 3-Way for the Vendetta Pro Tri-Force Title.

– October 12th, Bateman competed in a 3-Way for the IWL Title.

– January 5, 2013, Bateman competed in the APW Pick the Winner Rumble.

– March 28th, Bateman & BC Killer challenged Los Bandidos (Rico Dynamite & Tito Escondido) for the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles.

– October 12th, Bateman competed in a Devils Dozen Scramble Match for the vacant DMW Title.

– November 8th, Bateman competed in the APW Open Rumble.

– November 9th, Bateman challenged The Riv for the DMW Title.

– March 23, 2014, Bateman challenged Joey Ryan for the CWFH International Television Title.

– April 26th, Bateman challenged B-Boy for the AWS Title.

– June 15th, Bateman competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble.

– August 8th, Bateman defeated Famous B for the SBW Submission Title.

– August 16th, Bateman won & lost the APW Championship.

– September 26th, Bateman defended thd SBW Submission Title against Peter Avalon.

– October 10th, Bateman retained the title against Ryan Ramos.

– November 7th, Bateman would defend the title against Eli Everfly.

– January 17, 2015, Bateman would lose the title to Tito Escondido.

– February 28th, Bateman would defeated Escondido for the title.

– April 19th, Bateman defended the title against Kayam.

– April 24th, Bateman retained the title against Famous B.

– May 2nd, Bateman lost the title to BC Killer.

– July 26th, Bateman would compete in the PWB Warrior’s Way Tournament ’15.

– August 8th, Bateman challenged Lil Cholo for the Vendetta Pro Title.

– December 16th, Bateman challenged JR Kratos for the GRPW Title.

– May 15, 2016, Bateman defeated James Morgan for the UWN Television Title.

– June 18th, Bateman retained the title against Damien Smith.

– July 10th, Bateman defended the title against James Morgan.

– August 26th, Bateman won a 3-Way for the AWS Title by defeating Brian Cage & Willie Mack.

– August 27th, Bateman & Ruby Raze made it to the Semi Finals of the GRPW Golden Thrones Tournament.

– October 28th, Bateman defeated Joey Kaos for the SBW Title.

– February 11, 2017, Bateman won a 3-Way for the vacant FCW Title.

– February 12th, Bateman lost the UWN Television Title to Scorpio Sky.

– February 25th, Freakshow (Bateman & Brody King) defeated Aeroboy & Violento Jack for the vacant OWA Tag Team Titles.

– March 17th, Bateman defended the SBW Title against Brody King.

– April 14th, Bateman retained the FCW Title in a 4-Way.

– June 25th, Bateman won the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble ’17.

– July 14th, Bateman would defend the SBW Title against Rocky Romero.

– August 26th, Bateman lost the AWS Title to Tito Escondido in a Steel Cage.

– September 9th, Bateman would go on to win the FIST SoCal Strong Style Tournament.

– September 22nd, Bateman would lose the SBW Title to Brody King in a 3-Way.

– September 23rd, Bateman would lose the FCW Title to Tito Escondido.

– October 31st, Bateman would lose to Ruby Raze in a Loser Leaves SBW Match.

– December 2nd, Bateman would defeat Tito Escondido for the AWS Title.

– January 27, 2018, Bateman would retain the title against Jake Atlas.

– March 24th, Bateman defended the title against Jeff Cobb.

– April 21st, Violence Unlimited (Bateman & Brody King) challenged The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) for the PWG Tag Team Titles.

– June 14th, Bateman challenged Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the CZW Championship.

– August 25th, Bateman challenged Scott McKenzie for the MPX Title.

– September 22nd, Bateman competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’18.

– October 20th, Bateman would retain the AWS Title against Lil Cholo.

– November 2nd, Violence Unlimited would challenge Reno SCUM (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) for the APW Tag Team Titles.

– December 18th, Bateman competed against Andy Brown for the vacant Ground Zero Title.

– January 26, 2019, Bateman would lose the AWS Title to Mercedes Martinez.

– April 12th, Bateman would challenge Ryan Davidson for the ComPro Title.

– May 13th, Bateman would defeat Royce Isaacs for the UWN Television Title.

– August 18th, Bateman would lose the title to Royce Isaacs in a 3-Way.

– September 28th, Bateman would defeated Jake Atlas at ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout.

– October 18th, Bateman challenged Tom Lawlor for the Prestige Title.

– October 25th, Bateman would challenge Diego Valens for the MPW Title.

– November 2nd, Bateman defeated PJ Black on ROH.

– December 15th, Bateman defeated Tracy Williams at ROH Final Battle: Fallout.

– January 12, 2020, The Horror Kings (Bateman & Vincent) lost to Lifeblood (Tracy Williams & Mark Haskins) by DQ.