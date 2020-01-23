Triple H on Vince McMahon & NXT: “He’s not involved”

Triple H was recently a guest on All Things Wrestling with Alex McCarthy and discussed how much Vince McMahon is involved with NXT and Enzo Amore spreading rumors. Highlights are below.

On how much Vince McMahon is involved with NXT: “He’s not involved. Yeah he’s gonna have some way in some things as far as like, the brand sits and the marketing of it within USA, and clearly whatever he wants to do, at the end of the day also, but the truth is at this point and time he’s basically just said, ‘Go make this thing a success.’ It’s what he told me in the beginning, ‘Go make this thing a success.’ We pick up the phone with each other every now and then, we see each other all the time, but like, ‘How’s it going?’ ‘Going good.’ ‘Excellent.’ ‘Great.’ And we move on.”

On reports that WWE is interested in Enzo Amore again: “Which I immediately then had our PR go like, no, zero interest.”

On Enzo Amore spreading rumors: “The interesting thing about today’s world is, if you call up someone willing to believe anything, you can tell them anything you want in order to try and drum up business for yourself. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumors has worked well for him. I just don’t want to be part of it.”