TK O’Ryan

Real Name: Stephen John Tkowski

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 3, 1989

From: Bourne, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: September 28, 2014

Trained By: Lock Up Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Mustang Ride

Biography

– Nicknamed the Best Around or Sassy Wild Horse.

– March 13, 2015, TK & Ryan Waters challenged Nick Steel & Cam Zagami for the TRP Tag Team Titles.

– April 17th, TK competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown.

– June 20th, TK challenged AJ Cruise for the RPW Title.

– November 7th, TK lost to Hanson in the finals of the NEW King of Bethany Tournament.

– January 1, 2016, TK competed in the TRP Spindle City Rumble.

– January 30th, TK competed in the NEW Royal Rumble.

– March 5th, The Closers (TK & Hammer Tunis) won the PVP Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way Elimination.

– March 18th, The Closers (TK & Brad Hollister) defeated Kongo & Craig Costa for the vacant TRP Tag Team Titles.

– March 19th, TK defeated Antonio Atama for the XWA Title but then lost it to Rhino.

– April 2nd, TK competed in the MFPW Invitational Cup ’16.

– April 19th, The Closers would retain the PVP Tag Team Titles against The Viewer’s Choice (Lukas Sharp & AJ Cruise).

– April 30th, The Closers would retain the TRP Tag Team Titles against Teddy Goodz & Brandon Webb.

– June 17th, TK & Vinny Marseglia competed in the CW Mill City Hooligans Invitational Tag Team Tournament.

– July 9th, The Closers lost the PVP Tag Team Titles to The Masterminds (Jonny Idol & Marshall McNeil).

– September 10th, TK competed in the PVP Annual Rumble.

– September 18th, TK defeated Eddie Edwards for the XWA Title.

– September 24th, TK competed in the North Shore Rumble.

– November 27th, TK would retain the XWA Title against Mike Bennett.

– December 2nd, The Kingdom (TK, Vinny Marseglia & Matt Taven) would become the inaugural ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions.

– December 10th, TK would defeat Brian Anthony for the NEW Title.

– January 20, 2017, TK would lose the XWA Title to Mike Bennett.

– January 21st, TK would retain the NEW Title against Sami Callihan.

– February 3rd, The Kingdom would retain the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles against War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) & Jax Dane.

– February 11th, The Kingdom would defend the titles against Lio Rush & The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman & Kenny King).

– March 3rd, TK would lose the NEW Title to Mike Bennett.

– March 10th, The Kingdom defended the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles against Dalton Castle & The Boys.

– September 16th, The Kingdom (TK & Vinny) would defeated The NOW (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) for the NEW Tag Team Titles.

– October 12th, The Kingdom lost the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles to Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson).

– November 18th, TK competed in the ROH Survival of the Fittest ’17.

– December 1st, The Kingdom lost the NEW Tag Team Titles to Adrenaline Rush (Keith Youngblood & Daniel Evans) in a 3-Way Ladder.

– December 17th, TK challenged Flip Gordon for the NEW Title.

– February 9, 2018, The Kingdom defeated Bullet Club (Cody, Hangman Page & Marty Scurll) at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme ’18.

– May 9th, The Kingdom defeated SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) for the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

– May 24th, The Kingdom would retain the titles against Jay Lethal, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Dalton Castle.

– May 26th, The Kingdom would retain the titles in a 3-Way.

– June 16th, The Kingdom would defend the titles against Team CMLL (Stuka Jr., Guerrero Maya Jr. & Atlantis).

– June 29th, The Kingdom would defend the titles against Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI).

– July 21st, The Kingdom would lose the titles to the Bullet Club (Cody, Nick & Matt Jackson).

– November 4th, The Kingdom would defeat the Bullet Club for the titles.

– November 16th, The Kingdom would retain the titles against Mentallo, Roy Flash & Rekka.

– November 20th, TK would challenge Danny Duggan for the CWE Title.

– January 24, 2019, The Kingdom competed in the ROH Tag Wars ’19.

– February 23rd, TK challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Title.

– March 16th, The Kingdom would lose the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles to Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO).

– April 6th, TK would compete in the Dark Honor Rumble.

– July 20th, TK would lose to Rush at ROH Manhattan Mayhem ’19.

– November 23rd, TK would win the CWE Elite 8 Tournament ’19.

– November 25th, TK challenged Danny Duggan for the CWE Thrash Wrestling Title.

– November 29th, TK won the CWE Rumble to Remember ’19.