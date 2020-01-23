Sid Scala
Real Name:
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 185 lbs.
Date of Birth:
From: Peckham, England
Pro Debut: July 2013
Trained By: Johnny Kidd, Robbie Brookside & Don Charles
Finishing Move: Reverse Neckbreaker
Biography
– Nicknamed Savvy
– December 21, 2014, Scala competed in a 3-Way for the WIVA Title.
– May 21, 2016, Scala competed in the FNW Lethal Lottery Tournament.
– November 13, 2016, Scala competed in the Wrestling League Overboard Rumble.
– February 12, 2017, Scala competed in the FNW Z-Force Title Tournament.
– March 11th, Scala competed in the XWA Gold Rush Rumble.
– March 17th, Scala defeated Charleston Allen in a Last Man Standing Match at UPW Warzone.
– July 23rd, Scala competed in a 8-Way for the IPW:UK All England Title.
– September 17th, Scala challenged Earl Black Jr. For the All England Title.
– September 22nd, Scala & Danny Duggan challenged The Collective (Sammy Smooth & James Castle) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.
– December 16th, Scala & Lewis Howley challenged KOSS Industries (Kosta K & Malik) for the RCWA Tag Team Titles.
– February 17, 2018, Scala & Howley competed in a 3-Way for the RCWA Tag Team Titles.
– April 28th, Scala competed in the RCWA Barnard Memorial Tournament.
– April 29th, Scala & Cara Noir competed in a 4-Way for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.
– July 28th, Scala lost to Dave Mastiff on the debut episode of NXT UK.
– July 29th, Scala lost to Eddie Dennis on NXT UK.
– August 12th, Scala competed in the DPW Merlin Cambridge Invitational.
– August 25th, Scala lost to Jordan Devlin on NXT UK.
– December 12th, Scala became the Assistant to General Manager Johnny Saint on NXT UK.
– August 31, 2019, Scala lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT UK.
– September 1st, Scala lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT UK.
– September 15th, Scala competed in the PROGRESS Rumble.