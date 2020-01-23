Sid Scala

Real Name:

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Peckham, England

Pro Debut: July 2013

Trained By: Johnny Kidd, Robbie Brookside & Don Charles

Finishing Move: Reverse Neckbreaker

Biography

– Nicknamed Savvy

– December 21, 2014, Scala competed in a 3-Way for the WIVA Title.

– May 21, 2016, Scala competed in the FNW Lethal Lottery Tournament.

– November 13, 2016, Scala competed in the Wrestling League Overboard Rumble.

– February 12, 2017, Scala competed in the FNW Z-Force Title Tournament.

– March 11th, Scala competed in the XWA Gold Rush Rumble.

– March 17th, Scala defeated Charleston Allen in a Last Man Standing Match at UPW Warzone.

– July 23rd, Scala competed in a 8-Way for the IPW:UK All England Title.

– September 17th, Scala challenged Earl Black Jr. For the All England Title.

– September 22nd, Scala & Danny Duggan challenged The Collective (Sammy Smooth & James Castle) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– December 16th, Scala & Lewis Howley challenged KOSS Industries (Kosta K & Malik) for the RCWA Tag Team Titles.

– February 17, 2018, Scala & Howley competed in a 3-Way for the RCWA Tag Team Titles.

– April 28th, Scala competed in the RCWA Barnard Memorial Tournament.

– April 29th, Scala & Cara Noir competed in a 4-Way for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– July 28th, Scala lost to Dave Mastiff on the debut episode of NXT UK.

– July 29th, Scala lost to Eddie Dennis on NXT UK.

– August 12th, Scala competed in the DPW Merlin Cambridge Invitational.

– August 25th, Scala lost to Jordan Devlin on NXT UK.

– December 12th, Scala became the Assistant to General Manager Johnny Saint on NXT UK.

– August 31, 2019, Scala lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT UK.

– September 1st, Scala lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT UK.

– September 15th, Scala competed in the PROGRESS Rumble.