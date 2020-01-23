Sam Gradwell

Real Name: Samuel Gradwell

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 212 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 1, 1991

From: Blackpool, Lancashire (England)

Pro Debut: February 20, 2009

Trained By: Grand Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Fly N’ Die



Biography

– Gradwell is most notably known as Ricky J. McKenzie.

– June 19, 2009, McKenzie competed in the GPW Rumble.

– November 13th, McKenzie competed in the GPW Crazy Cruiser 8 Tournament ’09.

– March 19, 2010, McKenzie challenged Juggernaut for the GPW Title.

– May 21st, McKenzie competed in the GPW Royal Rumble.

– February 19, 2011, McKenzie competed in the XWA Gold Rush Rumble ’11.

– March 4th, McKenzie & Sam Bailey challenged Paradise Lost (Heresy & Kastor LeVay) for the GPW Tag Team Titles.

– May 6th, McKenzie & Chris Echo defeated Paradise Lost for the titles.

– October 8th, McKenzie competed in a 3-Way for the XWA Flyweight Title.

– February 3, 2012, McKenzie & Echo retained the GPW Tag Team Titles against The Blackpool Blonds (Axl Rage & JD Sassoon).

– November 3rd, McKenzie & Echo vacated the titles due to McKenzie being injured.

– April 19, 2013, McKenzie competed in the GPW Royal Rumble.

– November 9, 2013, McKenzie competed in a 3-Way for the PPW British Title.

– February 7, 2014, McKenzie won the GPW Money in the Bank.

– February 16th, McKenzie competed in the PAID Golden Chance Rumble.

– April 4th, McKenzie challenged Dave Rayne for the GPW Title.

– August 31st, McKenzie won the PAID Golden Chance Tournament.

– September 5th, McKenzie competed in the GPW Thunderbrawl ’14.

– May 15, 2015, McKenzie won the GPW Title from Dirk Feelgood but lost it to Bubblegum in a 6-Way soon after.

– September 17, 2016, McKenzie competed in the AOW Golden Chance Rumble.

– January 15th, 2017, Gradwell competed in the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament.

– September 1st, Gradwell defeated Jimmy Jackson for the GPW British Title.

– November 24th, Gradwell retained the title against Morgan Webster.

– December 12th, Gradwell competed for the AOW Golden Chance Trophy.

– January 26, 2018, Gradwell defended the GPW British Title against Sexy Kev.

– February 23rd, Gradwell challenged Gao Yuan for the WLW Fighting Spirit Title.

– March 17th, Gradwell competed in a 4-Way for the vacant KOPW Title.

– April 27th, Gradwell defended the GPW British Title against Voodoo & Joey Hayes back to back.

– June 1st, Gradwell retained the title against Ste Mann.

– July 14th, Gradwell defended the title against Mark Kodiak.

– July 28th, Gradwell lost to Danny Burch on NXT UK.

– July 29th, Gradwell & Saxon Huxley lost to Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) on NXT UK.

– August 18th, Gradwell challenged Ho Ho Lun for the KOPW Title.

– September 14th, Gradwell competed in the GPW Thunderbrawl ’18.

– October 26th, Gradwell had to vacate the GPW British Title after a re-injury to his left ACL which had been reconstructed in 2012.

– Gradwell returned to action for NXT UK in November 2020