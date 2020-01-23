Sam Gradwell
Real Name: Samuel Gradwell
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 212 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 1, 1991
From: Blackpool, Lancashire (England)
Pro Debut: February 20, 2009
Trained By: Grand Pro Wrestling
Finishing Move: Fly N’ Die
Biography
– Gradwell is most notably known as Ricky J. McKenzie.
– June 19, 2009, McKenzie competed in the GPW Rumble.
– November 13th, McKenzie competed in the GPW Crazy Cruiser 8 Tournament ’09.
– March 19, 2010, McKenzie challenged Juggernaut for the GPW Title.
– May 21st, McKenzie competed in the GPW Royal Rumble.
– February 19, 2011, McKenzie competed in the XWA Gold Rush Rumble ’11.
– March 4th, McKenzie & Sam Bailey challenged Paradise Lost (Heresy & Kastor LeVay) for the GPW Tag Team Titles.
– May 6th, McKenzie & Chris Echo defeated Paradise Lost for the titles.
– October 8th, McKenzie competed in a 3-Way for the XWA Flyweight Title.
– February 3, 2012, McKenzie & Echo retained the GPW Tag Team Titles against The Blackpool Blonds (Axl Rage & JD Sassoon).
– November 3rd, McKenzie & Echo vacated the titles due to McKenzie being injured.
– April 19, 2013, McKenzie competed in the GPW Royal Rumble.
– November 9, 2013, McKenzie competed in a 3-Way for the PPW British Title.
– February 7, 2014, McKenzie won the GPW Money in the Bank.
– February 16th, McKenzie competed in the PAID Golden Chance Rumble.
– April 4th, McKenzie challenged Dave Rayne for the GPW Title.
– August 31st, McKenzie won the PAID Golden Chance Tournament.
– September 5th, McKenzie competed in the GPW Thunderbrawl ’14.
– May 15, 2015, McKenzie won the GPW Title from Dirk Feelgood but lost it to Bubblegum in a 6-Way soon after.
– September 17, 2016, McKenzie competed in the AOW Golden Chance Rumble.
– January 15th, 2017, Gradwell competed in the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament.
– September 1st, Gradwell defeated Jimmy Jackson for the GPW British Title.
– November 24th, Gradwell retained the title against Morgan Webster.
– December 12th, Gradwell competed for the AOW Golden Chance Trophy.
– January 26, 2018, Gradwell defended the GPW British Title against Sexy Kev.
– February 23rd, Gradwell challenged Gao Yuan for the WLW Fighting Spirit Title.
– March 17th, Gradwell competed in a 4-Way for the vacant KOPW Title.
– April 27th, Gradwell defended the GPW British Title against Voodoo & Joey Hayes back to back.
– June 1st, Gradwell retained the title against Ste Mann.
– July 14th, Gradwell defended the title against Mark Kodiak.
– July 28th, Gradwell lost to Danny Burch on NXT UK.
– July 29th, Gradwell & Saxon Huxley lost to Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) on NXT UK.
– August 18th, Gradwell challenged Ho Ho Lun for the KOPW Title.
– September 14th, Gradwell competed in the GPW Thunderbrawl ’18.
– October 26th, Gradwell had to vacate the GPW British Title after a re-injury to his left ACL which had been reconstructed in 2012.
– Gradwell returned to action for NXT UK in November 2020