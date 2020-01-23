Notes on William Regal, Hulk Hogan, Eva Marie, and birthdays

Jan 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Regal recalls…

– This day in wrestling history…

1984 – In New York City, Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik, to become the new WWF World Heavyweight Champion. This begins Hogan’s 1,474-day reign as champion, lasting until February 5, 1988.

USA Today has picked up the story about Eva Marie calling out Qantas Airlines for what she called as gender discrimination when she was kicked out of the lounge for wearing activewear and her husband was not.

– Happy birthday wishes go out…

Nigel McGuinness
Former WWF Women’s champion Leilani Kai

