Notes on William Regal, Hulk Hogan, Eva Marie, and birthdays

I’ve just realised it’s the 23rd of January. It’s exactly 27 years ago today that I moved to the US to start working for WCW on the 25th. Thank you to everyone who has helped, watched and employed me. I’m a very fortunate lad and I never forget it. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 23, 2020

1984 – In New York City, Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik, to become the new WWF World Heavyweight Champion. This begins Hogan’s 1,474-day reign as champion, lasting until February 5, 1988.

– USA Today has picked up the story about Eva Marie calling out Qantas Airlines for what she called as gender discrimination when she was kicked out of the lounge for wearing activewear and her husband was not.

Nigel McGuinness

Former WWF Women’s champion Leilani Kai

