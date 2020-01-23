Notes on Rich Swann, Rhea Ripley follie, Bray Wyatt, more

Jan 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Class act…

– Rich Swann’s wife, Impact Knockout Su Young, asked for prayers and messages for her husband as he goes in for surgery today. Swann injured his ankle/foot at Brawl at the Brewery a few weeks ago.

– The fans…

– Ummm…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thunder Rosa

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal