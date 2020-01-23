Notes on Daniel Bryan and Lance Archer

– Daniel Bryan on his eco-friendly character:

“When I was doing the environmental thing, they actually told me to stop talking about the environment because they told me it was a political issue and we don’t want to deal with politics.”

– Multiple sources close to AEW confirmed that Lance Archer is in high-level talks with the company. He is currently scheduled to New Japan’s tour of the United States, which begins Friday in Tampa and runs through Feb. 1 in Atlanta. (Via Sports Illustrated)

