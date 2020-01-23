Match announced for Smackdown

Jan 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
#TheBloodline @romanreigns @jonathanfatu and @uceyjucey will battle King @baroncorbinwwe @heelziggler and @realrobertroode tomorrow night on #SmackDown!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 23, 2020 at 10:58am PST
Post Category: News Tags: Smackdown
