Johnny Saint

Real Name: John Miller

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 29, 1942

From: Failsworth, Manchester (England)

Resides: Rhyl, Wales

Pro Debut: May 18, 1958

Retired: 1996 (1st) – 2015 (2nd)

Trained By: Colin McDonald & Billy Robinson

Finishing Move: Johnny Saint Special

Biography

– Saint was the original Man of a Thousand Holds, as Dean Malenko would later garner the nickname.

– May 12, 1971, Saint defeated Zoltan Boscik for the Joint Promotions British Lightweight Title.

– November 3, 1976, Saint defeated Jim Breaks for the Joint Promotions World Lightweight Title.

– April 25, 1979, Saint defended the World Lightweight Title against Jim Breaks.

– In October 1979, Saint defeated Jim Breaks for the European Lightweight Title.

– November 25, 1981, Saint defended the World Lightweight Title against Mal Sanders.

– In May 1983, Saint defeated Jackie Robinson for the European Lightweight Title.

– January 19, 1984, Saint defeated Jackie Robinson for the Joint Promotions World Lightweight Title.

– February 1985, Saint defeated Jim Breaks for the World Lightweight Title.

– November 1985, Saint defeated Jon Cortez for the World Lightweight Title.

– December 1985, Saint defeated Jim Breaks for the World Lightweight Title.

– April 14, 1986, Saint defeated Jon Cortez for the World Lightweight Title.

– June 5, 1986, Saint defeated Jon Cortez for the World Lightweight Title.

– May 24, 1988, Saint defeated Mike Jordan for the All Star Promotions World Lightweight Title.

– June 13, 1993, Saint defeated Steve Grey for the All Star Promotions World Lightweight Title.

– January 27, 1994, Saint competed in the ASW Survivor Series Tournament.

– July 24, 1996, Saint defended the World Lightweight Title against Masato Yakushiji.

– October 10, 1996, Saint defeated Naohiro Hoshikawa in his retirement match.

– 2001, Saint formally vacated his World Lightweight Title.

– November 27, 2007, Saint returned to the ring and defeated Johnny Kidd at LDN.

– January 27, 2008, Saint challenged Andy Boy Simmonz for the IPW:UK Title.

– November 15, 2008, Saint competed in the ASW One Night Tournament, where he lost to Danny Collins in the Semi Finals.

– March 28, 2009, Saint competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’09, alongside Mike Quackenbush & Jorge Rivera.

– September 16, 2009, Saint challenged Marcus Brash for the Plex Wrestling British Title.

– August 16, 2011, Saint challenged Tony Trivaldo for the ABC Title.

– June 7, 2018, WWE announced Johnny Saint as the General Manager for the NXT UK brand.