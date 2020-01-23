Giulia

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 121 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 21, 1994

From: London, England

Resides: Chiba, Japan

Pro Debut: October 29, 2017

Trained By: Mio Shirai

Finishing Move: Diving Crossbody

Biography

– Giulia garnered her technique by studying at Ice Ribbon Dojo & the promotion itself from 2017 – present day.

– November 23, 2017, Giulia competed in the Young Ice Tournament held by Ice Ribbon promotions based in Japan.

– September 29, 2018, Giulia was one of the participants in the Aoi Kizuki Gauntlet Match.

– November 18th, Giulia lost to Mochi Miyagi at a ZERO-1 Recovery Charity for Heavy Rain Event.

– January 27, 2019, Giulia & Tequila Saya challenged Kyuri & Maika Ozaki for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– April 11th, Giulia lost to Tsukasa Fujimoto at BJW Beer Garden.

– May 6th, Giulia competed in the Kizuna Tournament held by Ice Ribbon.

– May 25th, Giulia challenged Maya Yukihi for the ICExInfinity Title.

– July 15th, Giulia & Tequila Saya defeated Azure Revolution (Risa Sera & Maya Yukihi) for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– July 21st, Giulia challenged Saori Anou for the AgZ Title.

– August 3rd, Giulia & Tequila retained the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles against Saori Anou & Maika Ozaki.

– September 14th, Giulia & Tequila defended the titles against Hamuko Hoshi & Ibuki Hoshi.

– September 23rd, Giulia & Tequila lost the titles to Azure Revolution.

– December 8th, Giulia debuted for Stardom and defeated Hazuki.

– January 3, 2020, Giulia began teaming with Andras Miyagi regularly.

– January 4th, Giulia & Hana Kimura lost to AMA (Mayu Iwatani & Arisa Hoshiki) in a dark match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.