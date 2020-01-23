Claim: Pat Patterson goes on a vulgar rant at Rocky Johnson’s funeral

According to Devon Nicholson and Superstar Billy Graham, there were issues at Rocky Johnson’s funeral. Graham said that he was told about what happened from his mother-in-law who was there due to her friendship with Rocky’s wife.

Graham claimed on his Facebook that two incidents occurred.

1. He said that Vince McMahon got up at one point and said, “Rocky did one good thing in his life, he married Ata and had some kids.” Graham said that Vince did his “working strut” off the platform and then he sat down.

2. Pat Patterson said some nice things about Rocky from their time in San Francisco but things took a turn for the worse. He said, “out of nowhere Patterson goes into this rant and called Rocky Johnson, laying dead in the casket right below him, a mother F-er and started this vulgar rant about how worthless Rocky was and a bunch of guys had to drag Patterson off the church platform and sit him down.”

Graham added, “Patterson who just turned 81 must be losing his mind literally. Only in pro wrestling folks, very sad to hear about this and I actually feel a bit ill over this bizarre behavior.”

The Johnson Family are not upset about it. Hannibal confirmed that Al Rosen, who spoke at the funeral, told him that the Johnson Family was not offended by anything that Pat Patterson or Vince McMahon did at Rocky Johnson’s funeral.

“He told me that nobody in the family was offended by Vince’s behavior. So let’s just make that clear. The family was not offended at all by Vince’s speech. It sounds like, yes he strutted on and off, but Vince is a character anyway and he made a little joke. So, the family wasn’t offended.”

Harry Smith also added that both men appeared to have been drunk.