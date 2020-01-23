Bandido

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 183 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 17, 1995

From: Torreón, Coahuila (Mexico)

Pro Debut: December 25, 2013

Trained By: Último Guerrero, El Hijo del Gladiador & Franco Colombo

Finishing Move: 24 Plex

Biography

– Bandido has also went by Magnifico II & Cielito.

– Bandido comes from a long line of family wrestlers including: El Húngaro (Great Grandfather), Tony Arellano (Grandfather), Apóstol Jr. (Father), Myzteziz/Angelikal Jr. (Brother), & Magia Blanca (Cousin).

– Since debuting in professional wrestling Bandido began regularly with WMC & still to this day works frequently with CMLL, working in their beloved Two Out of Three Falls Matches.

– October 5, 2015, Cielito challenged Angel Blanco Jr. for the WWA Welterweight Title.

– December 12th, Magnifico competed in the King of the Tacos ’15.

– September 3rd, 2016, Bandido & Emperador Azteca challenged Golden Magic & El Hijo de Mascara Sagrada for the CWF Tag Team Titles.

– November 18th, Bandido won the vacant LLE Elite Welterweight Title by winning a Torneo Cibernetico Match.

– September 28, 2017, Bandido defeated Angel Blanco Jr for the WWA Welterweight Title.

– December 1st, Bandido retained the LLE Elite Welterweight Title against Extreme Tiger.

– December 17th, Bandido defended the title against The Tigger.

– December 18th, Bandido won the G21 Torneo Gran Alternativa Generacion XXI.

– March 17, 2018, Bandido & Flamita won the vacant The Crash Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– April 21st, Bandido defeated Rey Horus at PWG All Star Weekend 14.

– May 19th, Bandido won the vacant The Crash Cruiserweight Title in a 3-Way against Laredo Kid & Dezmond Xavier.

– August 11th, Bandido & Flamita defeated AR Fox & Chris Brookes for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles.

– August 12th, Bandido & Flamita retained the titles against Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake).

– September 8th, Bandido competed in the RevPro British J Cup ’18.

– September 16th, Bandido lost in the finals of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.

– September 30th, Bandido & Flamita lost the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles to Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) in a 8-Team Thunderbastard Match.

– October 27th, Bandido & Flamita challenged The American Guns (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) for the DEFY Tag Team Titles.

– November 3rd, Bandido & Flamita vacated the Crash Tag Team Titles.

– November 4th, Bandido challenged Dragon Kid for the Open the Brave Gate Title.

– November 25th, Bandido challenged Brian Cage for the Impact X-Division Title.

– December 29th, Bandido challenged DJ Z for the AAW Heritage Title.

– January 5, 2019, Bandido challenged Brian Cage for the WW Title.

– January 6th, Bandido challenged Curt Stallion for the Glory Pro Crown of Glory Title.

– January 12th, Bandido was officially announced as a member of the stable Lifeblood that also includes Mark Haskins, Juice Robinson, Tracy Williams, David Finlay & Tenille Dashwood in Ring of Honor (ROH).

– January 13th, Bandido defeated PJ Black at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme ’19.

– January 18th, Bandido defeated ACH at PWG Hand of Doom.

– January 24th, Bandido defeated Silas Young at ROH.

– January 27th, Bandido challenged Billy Brash for the AML Prestige Title.

– March 1st, Bandido challenged Jeff Cobb for the PWG Title.

– March 7th, MexaBlood challenged Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Brody King) for the WSW Tag Team Titles.

– March 15th, Bandido lost to Rush at the ROH 17th Anniversary Show.

– March 23rd, Bandido lost the Crash Cruiserweight Title to Jonathan Gresham in a 4-Way Elimination.

– April 6th, Bandido competed in a 3-Way for the IWGP Junior Title.

– April 13th, Bandido defeated Shane Taylor at ROH Steel City Excellence.

– April 27th, Bandido & Flip Gordon competed in the NWA/ROH Crockett Cup ’19.

– May 4th, MexaBlood challenged The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) for the Crash Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, Bandido competed in the NJPW Best of the Super Junior XXVI (Block B).

– June 28th, Bandido challenged Shane Taylor for the ROH Television Title.

– July 5th, Bandido competed in a 4-Way for the Crash Championship.

– July 20th, Lifeblood & PJ Black defeated Villain Enterprises at ROH Manhattan Mayhem ’19.

– August 9th, Lifeblood defeated Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham at ROH Summer Supercard.

– September 1st, Bandido defeated Jay Briscoe at ROH/CMLL Global Wars Espectacular.

– September 20th, Bandido defeated Puma King for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title but lost it right back to Puma King.

– September 22nd, Bandido won the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.

– September 27th, Lifeblood (Bandido & Haskins) challenged The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– November 23rd, Bandido won the Crash Title in a 3-Way with Rey Horus (c) & Marty Scurll.

– November 24th, Bandido won the Lucha Memes Battle of Coacalco.

– December 13th, MexaBlood defeated Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon) at ROH Final Battle ’19.

– December 20th, Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb for the PWG Title.

– January 11, 2020, MexaBlood Rey Horus defeated Villain Enterprises for the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

– January 12th, Bandido lost to Alex Zayne at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme ’20.

– January 17th, Bandido defeated Artemis Spencer for the ECCW Title.

– January 18th, Bandido lost the title to Judas Icarus in a 4-Way.

– February 1st, MexaBlood defeated Arez & Latigo at RIOT Tonto Evento Sorpresa III.

– February 9th, MexaBlood lost to The Briscoes at ROH Free Enterprise.

– February 14th, Bandido & Ultimo Guerrero lost to Caristico & Forastero in the Semi-finals of the Torneo Nacional Increible.

– February 28th, Bandido competed in a 3-Way at ROH Bound by Honor ’20.

– March 7th, Bandido lost to Mike Bailey in the Quarter Finals of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’20.

– October 9th, Bandido & Caristico defeated Gran Guerrero & Negro Casas at CMLL Super Viernes.

– January 1, 2021, Bandido lost to Flip Gordon on ROH TV.