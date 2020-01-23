Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Lars Sullivan Controversy

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Vince McMahon might not look at Sullivan the same way again.

“Wrestlers contacted me and asked me if I had known about it before and I had no clue.The thing I was specifically told he won’t get fired for it, but one person said, Vince might never look at him the same way again. Just because, that’s how Vince is. That’s what was one wrestler’s opinion of the matter.”

Sapp also recently noted that originally WWE officials expected Sullivan to be out of action for a full year, and that his recovery is going slower than anticipated