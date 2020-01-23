Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Lars Sullivan Controversy

Jan 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Vince McMahon might not look at Sullivan the same way again.

“Wrestlers contacted me and asked me if I had known about it before and I had no clue.The thing I was specifically told he won’t get fired for it, but one person said, Vince might never look at him the same way again. Just because, that’s how Vince is. That’s what was one wrestler’s opinion of the matter.”

Sapp also recently noted that originally WWE officials expected Sullivan to be out of action for a full year, and that his recovery is going slower than anticipated

4 Responses

  1. cankabralay says:
    March 12, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    It’s hornlike to bump experienced people on this content, but you good same you cognize what you’re conversation roughly! Thanks

  2. Nolo King says:
    March 12, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    I do miss Lars and believe he sincerely regrets being immature before. This injury is probably going to cut his career short unfortunately. Oh well, I’ll always have the memory of him pushing No Way Jose into me. Good times!

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 2:05 am

    @Nolo The bigoted (which is what he is. Not immature, he’s a bigot) piece of crap lied about having anxiety. He doesn’t regret anything except that he got caught. I really hope it does cut his career short. Wonder if AEW’s hiring? He’s definitely nobody enough. But, he might have screwed himself so much career wise that even they won’t hire him. Which says a lot considering they’ll hire practically any ex WWE talent.

  4. Simba says:
    March 13, 2020 at 5:13 am

    @cankabralay

    Your comment just gave me a headache.

