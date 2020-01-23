Arturo Ruas

Real Name: Adrian Jaoude

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 11, 1981

From: Beirut, Lebanon

Resides: Florida

Pro Debut: July 8, 2016

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: Capoeira Kick

Biography

– Jaoude competed in the men’s 84 kg division in amateur wrestling at the 2011 Pan American Games & finished 4th.

– Jaoude was a unbeaten freestyle wrestling champion for 17 years in Brazil. He is well versed in Jiu-Jitsu & capoeira.

– Upon signing with NXT, Jaoude mainly wrestled at House Shows for the brand.

– January 5, 2017, Eh Nois (Jaoude & Cezar Bononi) would make their NXT TV debut in a losing effort to the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford).

– July 18, 2018, Jaoude lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT.

– August 23rd, Eh Nois lost to Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on NXT.

– October 28th, Jaoude defeated Joe Gacy at EVOLVE.

– January 3, 2019, Jaoude lost to Dominik Dijakovic on NXT.

– March 13th, Eh Nois lost to War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson) on NXT.

– March 15th, Jaoude defeated Rory Gulak at EVOLVE.

– March 16th, Jaoude defeated Wheeler Yuta at EVOLVE.

– April 4th, Jaoude defeated Harlem Bravado at EVOLVE.

– May 10th & 11th, Jaoude defeated Josh Briggs & Harlem Bravado on EVOLVE.

– June 13th, Ruas lost to Matt Riddle on NXT.

– June 29th, Ruas defeated Josh Briggs at EVOLVE.

– July 14th, Ruas & Austin Theory defeated Orange Cassidy & Josh Briggs at EVOLVE.

– August 24th, Ruas defeated Stephen Wolf at EVOLVE.

– September 18th, Ruas lost to Pete Dunne on NXT.

– September 20th, Ruas defeated John Silver at EVOLVE.

– October 11th, Ruas defeated JD Drake at EVOLVE.

– November 27th, Ruas lost to Raul Mendoza at NXT (Dark Match).

– December 7th, Ruas defeated Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE.

– January 15, 2020, Ruas lost to Bronson Reed on NXT (Dark Match).

– February 12th, Ruas lost to Mansoor on NXT (Dark Match).

– August 3rd, Ruas lost to Humberto Carrillo on WWE Main Event.

– August 24th, Ruas lost to Mustafa Ali on WWE Main Event.

– November 18th, Ruas lost to KUDHIDA on NXT.