Amir Jordan

Real Name: Bilal Ansari

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 189 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 4, 1993

From: Pakistan

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Rampage Brown

Finishing Move: Samosa Swanton



Biography

– Jordan has been nicknamed the Bhangra Bad Boy.

– April 22, 2016, Jordan challenged Scott Justice for the RCW British Commonwealth Title.

– July 9, 2017, Jordan won the RISE ASCENT Tournament ’17.

– November 11th, Jordan defeated Prince Ameen for the 3CW North East Title.

– November 24th, Jordan defeated Mihai for the MEW North East Title.

– November 25th, Jordan competed in a 4-Way for the BWE Title.

– December 8th, Jordan retained the 3CW North East Title in a Gauntlet match.

– January 5, 2018, Jordan competed in the RISE Underground Rumble ’18.

– January 26th, Jordan retained the MEW North East Title against Mihai.

– April 28th, Jordan competed in the Defiant No Regrets Rumble.

– May 19th, Jordan lost the 3CW North East Title to Benji.

– May 22nd, Jordan won the IPW:UK Z-Force Title in a 4-Way.

– June 1st, Jordan competed in the Riptide Rumble.

– June 2nd, Jordan competed in the RISE ASCENT Tournament.

– June 6th, Jordan lost the Z-Force title to Maverick Mayhew.

– August 25th, Jordan & Kenny Williams lost to Joseph Conners & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– October 14th, Jordan & Kenny Williams defeated Tucker & Dan Moloney on NXT UK (Dark Match).

– October 20th, Jordan competed in the PBW King of Cruisers ’18.

– January 5, 2019, Jordan competed in the RISE Underground Rumble ’19.

– February 22nd, Jordan & Kenny Williams defeated Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– February 23rd, Jordan & Williams defeated Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner on NXT UK.

– April 6th, Jordan & Williams defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) on NXT UK.

– Jordan would be out of action until November 16th, where himself and Williams would defeat Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley) on NXT UK.

– January 18th, Jordan lost to Joe Coffey on NXT UK.