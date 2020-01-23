A-Kid

Real Name: Carlos Ruiz

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 9, 1997

From: Madrid, Spain

Resides: Burnley, England

Pro Debut: July 20, 2012

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Phoenix Splash

Biography

– Ruiz has went by various ring names including: El Niño, Anónimo, Kid, The Kung-Fu Kid & Anonymous Kid.

– April 6, 2013, A-Kid competed in the Triple W Total Rumble 3.

– April 12, 2014, A-Kid competed in the Triple W Total Rumble 4.

– October 25th, A-Kid competed in a 3-Way for the Triple W Title.

– November 29th, Blood Brothers (A-Kid & Rod Zayas) competed in a 3-Wsy for the Triple W Tag Team Titles.

– April 18, 2015, A-Kid won the Triple W Total Rumble 5.

– September 26th, A-Kid competed in the ACE Tournament.

– December 26th, A-Kid competed in a 4-Way for the Triple W Title.

– April 9th, A-Kid defeated Lukas Scott for the Triple W Title in a loser must retire match.

– May 7th, A-Kid both defended and lost the now named Triple W Absolute Title. He defended it against Hades but then lost it to Orion in a 3-Way that included Hades.

– November 26th, A-Kid challenged Orion for the Triple W Absolute Title.

– April 8th, A-Kid won the vacant Triple W Absolute Title by winning the Total Rumble 7 but lost it to Edu soon after.

– May 13th, A-Kid won the vacant Triple W Absolute Title in a 3-Way.

– June 4th, A-Kid defended the Triple W Absolute Title against Adriano Genovese.

– June 24th, A-Kid retained the title against Orion.

– July 15th, A-Kid retained the title against La Pulga.

– September 1st, A-Kid competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’17.

– September 9th, A-Kid competed in the CHIKARA Rey de Voladores ’17.

– September 23rd, A-Kid defended the Triple W Absolute Title against Ruky.

– October 14th, A-Kid retained the title against Elias.

– November 4th, A-Kid defeated Padre Paolo for the Triple W Extreme Title.

– February 4, 2018, A-Kid retained the Triple W Absolute Title against Pimp Ross.

– March 17th, A-Kid retained the title against Adam Chase.

– April 8th, Team WhiteWolf (A-Kid & Adam Chase) defeated Bowl-A-Rama (Splits McPins & Lloyd Katt) for the ATTACK! Tag Team Titles.

– A-Kid became the first Spaniard & the youngest wrestler to compete in a 5 Star match rated by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– May 5th, A-Kid retained the Triple W Absolute Title against Adam Chase.

– June 1st, Team WhiteWolf retained the ATTACK! Tag Team Titles against Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake).

– June 16th, A-Kid lost the Triple W Absolute Title to Adam Chase.

– June 23rd, Team WhiteWolf competed in the SUN International Tag Team Tournament.

– July 22nd, Team WhiteWolf lost the ATTACK! Tag Team Titles to Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate).

– September 2nd, A-Kid lost to Air Wolf in the final of CHIKARA Rey de Voladores ’18.

– November 16th, Team WhiteWolf competed in a 4-Way for the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles.

– December 6th, Team WhiteWolf challenged Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles.

– February 1, 2019, Team WhiteWolf challenged The Hunter Brothers (Lee & Jim) for the FCP Tag Team Titles.

– March 3rd, A-Kid lost in the Final 4-Way of the GWF Light Heavyweight World Cup ’19.

– March 9th, A-Kid competed in the AMBITION 10.

– March 23rd, Team WhiteWolf challenged The South Coast Connection (Kelly Sixx & Ashley Dunn) for the Defiant Tag Team Titles.

– March 24th, A-Kid competed in the Kamikaze Pro Over the Top Rumble.

– April 6th, A-Kid won the GCW Clusterfuxk Rumble.

– April 21st, A-Kid challenged Kip Sabian for the SWE Speed King Title.

– May 25th, A-Kid competed in the Defiant No Regrets Rumble ’19.

– September 1st, A-Kid & Jack Starz lost to the Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK (Dark Match).

– September 22nd, A-Kid lost to Jonathan Gresham in a Quarter Final Match at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.

– October 4th, A-Kid defeated Joseph Conners on NXT UK (Dark Match).

– October 5th, A-Kid defeated Kassius Ohno on NXT UK.

– October 6th, A-Kid won the AMBITION Wildcard Edition Tournament.

– October 17th, A-Kid officially signed with the WWE & was placed under the NXT UK Brand full time.

– November 15th, A-Kid defeated Jack Starz on NXT UK.

– November 30th, A-Kid challenged Carlos Vega for the RIOT Absolute Title.

– January 18, 2020, A-Kid defeated Brian Kendrick on NXT UK.

– In November 2020, A-Kid won the NXT UK Heritage Cup, defeating Trent Seven in the finals.

– On December 10, A-Kid defeated Tyler Bate to retain the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

–