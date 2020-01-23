1/23/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Tom Phillips are on commentary from York, England.

Johnny Saint and Sid Scala are in the ring, and they are joined by Imperium. They present WALTER with the new NXT United Kingdom Championship belt. WALTER thanks Saint for finally getting rid of the belt that was tainted by Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. He calls out The Undisputed ERA for attacking them at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, and says they will get their revenge at Worlds Collide.

“Fury” by Wage War is the official theme song for Worlds Collide.

1. #1 Contender’s (NXT Cruiserweight Championship) Qualifying Match

Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero

Kay Lee Ray is interviewed backstage. She says she beat Toni Storm and Piper Niven, and Mia Yim will be another statistic at Worlds Collide. She leaves and Imperium walks up. Marcel Barthel says they should be interviewed since people actually want to see them, but they are interrupted by Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.They argue back and forth before Andrews and Webster leave.

Eddie Dennis returns to NXT UK next week to speak out.

The video hype package for the match at Worlds Collide between Finn Balor and Ilja Dragunov is shown.

2. Ilja Dragunov defeated Josh Morrell

-After the match, Draguniv says he will make Balor realize what he is all about, but Gallus interrupts him. Joe Coffey says he wants a minute alone with Dragunov. He says Dragunov is partly to blame for his loss to WALTER at TakeOver: Blackpool II. Coffey says they appreciate Dragunov’s help against Imperium, but Dragunov cost him the NXT United Kingdom Championship. Coffey says Dragunov is representing his kingdom, so he is safe for now. He says when Dragunov takes care of Balor, he will face off with the Iron King.

Barthel, Aichner, and Wolfe go to Saint and Scala’s office and want a match against Andrews and Morgan. Scala says it will be a Six-Man Tag Team Match next week, with Andrews and Webster choosing their partner.

Next week, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan will take on The Hunt.

3. #1 Contender’s (NXT Cruiserweight Championship) Qualifying Match

Travis Banks defeated The Brian Kendrick