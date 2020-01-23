1/20/20 WWE Raw Viewership

The go-home episode of Monday Night Raw drew 2,380,000 viewers this week, up 350,000 viewers from last week’s record low.

Hour one started with 2,548,000 viewers and then went slightly down to 2,492,000 viewers for the second hour before suffering a big drop to 2,101,000 viewers for the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and was #7 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

