Trish Stratus to Receive Lou Thesz Award From Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Trish Stratus is set to receive the Lou Thesz Award from the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Stratus’ official website announced the news on Wednesday that Stratus will receive the award this July during the annual Hall of Fame ceremony. The Lou Thesz Award “recognizes those in the professional wrestling industry who have used their skills in the realm of public service.”

We are excited to announce Trish Stratus, already a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, will be honored this summer at the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Trish will join the 2020 class and will be the recipient of the Lou Thesz Award, an award that recognizes those in the professional wrestling industry who have used their skills in the realm of public service.

She is the first female to receive the organization’s highest award. Past recipients of this prestigious honor named after Lou Thesz, a 15-time World Champion, include Edge, Booker T, Jim Ross, JJ Dillon, and most recently, Thunderbolt Patterson.

Stratus became the first female to receive Cauliflower Alley Club’s Iron Mike Award in 2016 and as she continues to find herself in trailblazing roles, she is overwhelmed to be recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

“To be receiving this award, named after one of our industry’s greatest is truly humbling. And to be the first female means so much – I am beyond honored”, Stratus said after learning the news. “It gives me hope as a female that our work is being acknowledged and to be able to take our place in history means everything.”

The awards ceremony will take place July 23-25 in Waterloo, Iowa within the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum. For tickets call 319-233-0745.

TrishStratus.com will have more information in the coming months.

A huge congratulations to our boss lady from the entire team here at TrishStratus.com!