Tessa Blanchard Pulls Out of Indy Event Due to Controversy

Tessa Blanchard has pulled out of the Battleworld’88 event, which happens on January 31 in Vancouver. She was initially set to face Dark Sheik on the show. The recent controversy over her alleged bullying and racial slurs cause Sheik to say on Twitter that he was considering not wrestling her. Once the match was cancelled, Sheik admitted he would have ended up doing so anyway.

He wrote: “I would’ve done my safe and honest best to entertain – and accept a persons attempt at growth. Or she could’ve wrestled someone else. Hey, maybe she’s just sick next week.”