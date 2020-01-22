Rob Van Dam Not a Fan of Joey Ryan
Impact Wrestling has posted a video in which Rob Van Dam says that Joey Ryan and his dick flip make him embarrassed to be a wrestler.
He said: “I’m embarrassed to call myself a wrestler because of stuff like that. What I just saw in the ring… as much as I’ve talked about everybody stealing RVD’s moves, that might be better than leaving it to themselves. That’s what happens when you’re not stealing RVD’s moves.”
