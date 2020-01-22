Notes on Bill DeMott, Justin Credible, Kenny Omega, Brandi Rhodes, more
– All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW’s first-ever mixed tag team match will happen on Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux cruise. Kenny Omega will team with Riho to take on Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
– Shane Douglas, Sandman, & Justin Credible Doing a Spoken Word Tour
Coming soon 2020!!!!! What cities would you guys want us to visit on our tour? Please help us out pic.twitter.com/s5JFa4ESMS
— 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) January 21, 2020
– Bill DeMott is no fan of Presidential hopeful Joe Biden…
When ever @JoeBiden wants to debate his #drunkdriving statement please let me know. I will be the man who actually lost his daughter to a drunk driver! pic.twitter.com/XTaMBO6LsZ
— Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) January 22, 2020
– Brandi Rhodes speaks…
Fantastic keynote by @TheBrandiRhodes Chief brand officer at @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @NATPE #NATPEMiami Speaking about Building a Challenger Brand Like #AEW #NatpeMiami2020 #wrestling #WrestlingWednesday pic.twitter.com/44oddKcepl
— Maria Rua Aguete (@maria_aguete) January 22, 2020