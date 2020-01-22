Four matches announced for tonight’s NXT including North American title bout

NXT returns live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida tonight on USA Network with four matches so far announced.

The semi-final matches of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament take place tonight with Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne taking on Imperium and Undisputed Era versus Grizzled Young Veterans. The winners of these two matches will meet in the final of the tournament, a final which still does not have a confirmed date.

After winning a number one contender’s match, Keith Lee will get his hands on Roderick Strong for the opportunity to win the NXT North American title while on The Bump it was announced that Io Shirai will take on Toni Storm.

