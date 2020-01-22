Edge Addresses Royal Rumble Rumors

During an interview with Live on 4 Legs, Edge addressed reports about him signing a new contract with WWE:

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly. All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again and I’ve signed a new contract and I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh, I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know.”

“I would go to Pittsburgh to go see Pearl Jam for sure, but I haven’t been there. And I haven’t signed a contract, I think I would know. I get like this, again I’ll use tsunami, tsunami of comments saying, ‘You’re coming back, you signed a contract.’ I’m like, ‘I really haven’t.’ ‘Oh yeah, that’s what you’d say.’ I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’”