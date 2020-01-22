CM Punk makes a prediction, Benjamin achieves a wrestling milestone
"I want THE BOSS to win." – @CMPunk predicts @SashaBanksWWE will win the Women's #RoyalRumble this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/AMA6Z5OHwV
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 22, 2020
— Congratulations to Shelton Benjamin…
20 years In the Books. To all those who have supported me Throughout my journey I thank you. I hope I’ve mad you Love, hate, cheered, booed, and found entertainment in my efforts. If anyone is under the… https://t.co/9XTHiiFrAD
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) January 11, 2020