AEW Control Center & Pre-Show to Dynamite Both Online

– All Elite Wrestling has posted a new edition of the AEW Control Center, which takes place from the Bahamas and Chris Jericho’s cruise.

– AEW has released a pre-show video for tonight’s edition of Dynamite. You can check out that video below. The video features an appearance by Jurassic Express. The team is set to face the Inner Circle tonight on Dynamite. Christopher Daniels and Sammy Guevara also make appearances in the pre-show.

Here is the lineup of tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Jericho Cruise:

* #1 Contender to AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* AEW Tag Team Championship: SCU (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus)

* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly

* MJF vs. Joey Janela