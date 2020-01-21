Velvet Sky: “I have been suffering a multitude of unexpected health issues”

Velvet Sky via Twitter:

To all who have ordered off my website, https://t.co/UncCbqbmLS or any @CelebVM videos…

I apologize in depth for the delay in shipping your orders or sending your videos. Please continue to bear with me. I have been suffering a multitude of unexpected health issues. — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) January 21, 2020

Working really hard to get better every day, but it’s taken it’s toll and all I can do is rest. To those who don’t want to wait for their order, send me an email and I will be happy to refund you. Just know that I will definitely get all of your orders and videos out soon. — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) January 21, 2020