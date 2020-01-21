Sheamus explained why The Bar broke up as a tag team

In an interview with Cultaholic, Sheamus explained why The Bar broke up as a tag team:

“Well me and Cesaro have achieved everything there is to do, we’re five-time tag champs. I think The Bar is something where we have cemented our legacies as The Bar, like we can always go back to that and anything we do will be massive, but we’re both on a bit of a singles journey at the moment and there’s still a lot I want to achieve as a singles guy. Obviously the Intercontinental title is the one I still haven’t won, so that’s all I really care about right now.”