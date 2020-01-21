Rusev praises Lana and Lashley for current storyline

Speaking in an interview with Reel Talker uploaded yesterday on YouTube, WWE Superstar Rusev talked about the current angle involving his wife marrying Bobby Lashley.

Asked how he feels with his wife being in an angle with another man, Rusev said that it’s no different than what other actors do in Hollywood with certain roles requiring you to do certain things. “You can always say no but we are not those people,” Rusev said. “We’re always professional.”

He said that having his wife Lana in that angle is not a problem for him and he knows it’s not a problem for her either.

“People always come and ask me, ‘How are you feeling?’” Rusev explained, before he answers the question with another question. “Why are you asking me? Go ask her. She’s the one who has to kiss!” he continued.

Rusev put his wife over for being professional and for agreeing to go ahead with the angle and also had big praise for Lashley, who he said is very respectful and a great guy overall. “He’s game for anything. It’s not like he is a stubborn veteran who thinks he knows everything,” he said, before saying again that he’s a really good guy.