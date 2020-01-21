ROH announces a talent signing

Jan 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
@woodsisthegoods Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH! Woods has more than held his own against the best wrestlers on the planet in ROH and has all the makings of a future champion. We are very proud to have Josh Woods on our roster! #ROH 🤝
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jan 21, 2020 at 1:04pm PST
