Rocky Johnson died a “quick death” from a massive heart attack

In a video posted on Instagram, former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed the passing of his father Rocky Johnson who died last week at the age of 75.

Johnson said that his dad had not been feeling well and was battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in the leg. “It was a big ol’ blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

The Rock added that due to his quick death he didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him. “I’d give anything right now to give him a big ol’ hug and a big ol’ kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that. But such is life, as many of you know, based on the messages that you have shared with me, that many of you understand this pain when you lose a parent,” he said.

The funeral of Rocky Johnson will be held today and his son will be delivering the eulogy. “I’ve written a lot of speeches for myself over the years, but I have no idea where to start with this one,” Johnson said. “But I do have my tequila and I can hear him now, ‘Good, that’s the way you’ve got to do it.’ I can also hear him now, ‘Make sure you put me over in the speech, say good stuff about me.’”