Notes on Matt Hardy, Tommaso Ciampa, Impact tonight, and CZW on PPV
– Tommaso Ciampa will be doing an autograph signing on Jan. 25 at Walmart at 10505 Broadway Street in Pearland, Texas at 9 AM.
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Impact on AXS TV:
TNA
* Tessa Blanchard to open the show
TODAY IS #IMPACTonAXSTV DAY! pic.twitter.com/rkblMlYfCi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2020
* Willie Mack speaks
* Moose vs. Taurus vs. Rhino
– CZW Announces Details on New PPV Series, Three Episodes Available Now
ZW has announced the details of their new PPV series, with three episodes available now. The promotion, which announced a partnership with Stonecutter Media for the PPV series last month, has announced that the following episodes are currently available on PPV and VOD outlets:
CZW Bloodiest Wars:
* DJ Hyde and Masada vs Matt Tremont and Atsushi Onita.
* Mance Warner vs. Ricky Shane Page inside the Cage of Death.
CZW Girlz Destruction:
* Hania vs. Athena.
* Mercedes Martinez vs Allie
CZW Today’s Stars:
* The Young Bucks vs. OI4K (Jake & Dave Crist)
* Team Tremendous vs. The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
