Notes on Matt Hardy, Tommaso Ciampa, Impact tonight, and CZW on PPV

– Tommaso Ciampa will be doing an autograph signing on Jan. 25 at Walmart at 10505 Broadway Street in Pearland, Texas at 9 AM.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Impact on AXS TV:

* Tessa Blanchard to open the show

* Willie Mack speaks

* Moose vs. Taurus vs. Rhino

– CZW Announces Details on New PPV Series, Three Episodes Available Now

ZW has announced the details of their new PPV series, with three episodes available now. The promotion, which announced a partnership with Stonecutter Media for the PPV series last month, has announced that the following episodes are currently available on PPV and VOD outlets:

CZW Bloodiest Wars:

* DJ Hyde and Masada vs Matt Tremont and Atsushi Onita.

* Mance Warner vs. Ricky Shane Page inside the Cage of Death.

CZW Girlz Destruction:

* Hania vs. Athena.

* Mercedes Martinez vs Allie

CZW Today’s Stars:

* The Young Bucks vs. OI4K (Jake & Dave Crist)

* Team Tremendous vs. The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

